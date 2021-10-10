Skip navigation!
LGBTQ+
100% That Butch
There Is So Much Beauty In Butchness
by
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Wellness
What Does It Really Mean To Be A Bottom?
Gina Tonic
10 Oct. 2021
Books & Art
Sensitive Photos Unfolding The Realities Of Childhood Transition
Joanna Cresswell
8 Oct. 2021
Entertainment
‘My Younger Self Would Be So Proud’: AJ Clementine On Becoming Her Own Main ...
Maggie Zhou
5 Oct. 2021
Sex
The Problem With The Term ‘Pegging’
If Cara Delevingne’s Met Gala outfit this year was designed to spark a conversation, she succeeded. Many people applauded her for the bold, ‘femini
by
Quinn Rhodes
Fashion
The Joy Of Gender Expressing
Since the pandemic began, I’ve changed my Instagram bio 12 times. A year ago, it read “lil andro idiot in coveralls *lipstick emoji rainbow emoji cartw
by
Hannah Rimm
Celebrity Couples
Reality TV’s Queer Strides Are Worth Celebrating
Logistical difficulties. That’s what a higher up at Love Island UK said about having queer contestants on the show. “It’s about boys and girls,” ag
by
Maggie Zhou
Entertainment
Abbie Chatfield Opens Up About Queerness & Why She’s Stopped Watc...
Nothing is really off limits when it comes to Abbie Chatfield. Last month on her podcast It’s A Lot, she shared that she’s quit watching porn and inste
by
Maggie Zhou
Living
Transitioning During Lockdown Didn’t Prepare Me For My New ...
I don’t remember the first time I kissed a girl but I do remember the first time I kissed another lesbian. It wasn’t too long after I transitioned, in
by
Jess Hacker
Work & Money
The Reality Of Changing Your Pronouns At Work
by
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Entertainment
Lily Cole Just Acknowledged Her Queerness In A Beautiful Way
There’s no right or wrong way to acknowledge your queerness. It’s about doing what feels comfortable for you when you’re ready – and ap
by
Nick Levine
Wellness
Am I Queer Enough To Call Myself Bi?
When I first began to think that I might not be straight, it felt like an antibody had infiltrated my brain. After 21 years of being blissfully content wit
by
Maggie Zhou
LGBTQ+
Why Men Dating Bi Women Need To Be Better Allies
It’s no secret that heteronormativity’s days are (thankfully) numbered. Surveys have shown that the number of cis straight people is decreasing and tha
by
Megan Wallace
Entertainment
Conversion Therapy Hurts People. So Why Is It Still Around?
Undaunted by drizzle, a friendly young man in a black T-shirt with ‘Love’ written across it in bold white letters approaches strangers outside the stor
by
Jean Hannah Edels...
News
Matt Damon Says He’s Never Used A Homophobic Slur In His Personal...
Update: On Tuesday, Matt Damon issued a statement in response to an interview with The Sunday Times where he had reportedly described using the F-slur i
by
Asia Ewart
Living
“Oh, So You’re Straight Now?” Biphobia In The L...
When Stevie spotted her ex-girlfriend across the room at a mutual friend’s house party, six months after they split, she made a beeline for her. She thou
by
Jasmine Andersson
Style
Intimate Photos Of Outfits I Wear To Project & Protect My Queerness
Contrary to popular narratives of ‘coming out’, understanding and accepting your queerness is an ongoing process for many people. Whether it’s the fa
by
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
LGBTQ+
Policing What Counts As ‘Queer Sex’ Limits Everyone
I used to worry that my love of giving blow jobs somehow made me less queer. Me — a trans guy — on my knees, naked, with a cis man’s penis in my mout
by
Quinn Rhodes
Wellness
I’m Tired Of Being Asked, “Are You A Boy Or A Girl?”
Five genderqueer individuals, who are fed up with defending their identity, set the record straight.
by
Rachel Lubitz
Living
The Power Of Platonic Love: When Your Friends Are Enough
Put more romance into your friendships and more friendship into your romance — that's the advice writer Jocelyn Peter has followed. Her friendships are e
by
Jocelyn Peter
Wellness
How I Fell Out Of Love With The Super-Cute Vibrator
I thought I took my virginity when I masturbated for the first time. I was 11. When I was done, I squirmed back into my clothes, zipped my shame back into
by
Vic Liu
Wellness
TikTok Helped Me Dismantle My Gender Identity — And I’m So Grateful
For some, discovering the term “non-binary” or “genderqueer” feels like finally coming home. For me, however, it was a little more complicated. Ove
by
Ruby Staley
Living
Meet The Removalists Dedicated To Helping LGBTQIA+ Melburnians Mo...
A pale pink truck rocks up in your driveway, red cursive letters and white block letters on its side read, “Queer Move.” It’s hard not to smile — t
by
Maggie Zhou
Movies
This Is What Needs To Change In Lesbian Cinema
As the 74th Cannes Film Festival drew to a close last week, one film, in particular, remained the subject of wild debate and curious conversation: Benedett
by
Caroline Saramowicz
Wellness
Why Queer People Love Witchcraft
At 7:45pm on a Thursday night, I light a candle and settle in for my Zoom meeting with Krysta Venora, aka “Pink Opal Magic” (who uses they/them pronoun
by
Amanda Kohr
Queer Voices
How 10 People Knew They Were Bisexual
by
Cory Stieg