Just as showing your pride for the LGBTQ+ community isn't a once a year thing, these movies should become part of your lineup long after Mardi Gras. But fortunately for the lethargic of us, we can celebrate right from our couch. Enter the LGBTQ+-themed movie marathon.
While news headlines lump a huge, diverse population into a single acronym, the films on this list unravel that broad categorisation by telling the stories of LGBTQ+ individuals. They depict ageing lovers who’ve weathered decades together; activists fighting for change in their communities; kids on the cusp of self-discovery; men trapped in unhappy marriages; and long-time partners getting hitched at last.
Each of these movies is merely a drop in the bucket of stories worth sharing and celebrating.
