Why Julia Roberts Didn’t Use An Intimacy Coordinator On After The Hunt

In terms of Garfield and Roberts' decision to forgo using an Intimacy Coordinator on After The Hunt, Carattini says this can be "perfectly valid" depending on the circumstance. "The decision not to use an intimacy coordinator has to be made by the production, the director and all the actors involved in the intimate scene together, in terms of whether they are all willing to take steps to minimise risks. It is comparable to a decision not to use a stunt coordinator for a scene involving stunts," she explains. "It is important to remember that the purpose of an Intimacy Coordinator's work is to support consent, empowerment and safety. If those things have truly been supported for everyone involved, it is perfectly valid not to use an Intimacy Coordinator — although I grant it would be much harder for those without expertise to assess this accurately."