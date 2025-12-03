Eternity Is The Best Rom-Com Of The Year & Da’Vine Joy Randolph (And Her Wigs) Steal Every Scene
There's that inner glow-up that comes the more that we are true to ourselves, everything else around you just starts to fall into place, and abundance comes your way.
We respect each other's talents. What you saw [onscreen] was us both supporting each other and encouraging each other to raise the bar.
I just want to encourage all women, but especially women of colour, especially Black women, and especially curvy women to wear [whatever you want] and have fun with it, because you're not going to know unless you experiment.