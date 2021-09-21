Skip navigation!
Hollywood Costume Departments And Sustainability
by
Reana Johnson
Style
Costume Designers Are Stars On Social Media. So Why Aren’t They Being Paid...
Frances Solá-Sant...
21 Sep. 2021
Entertainment
Lauren Patel Of
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
: My Character Is More ...
Alicia Vrajlal
20 Sep. 2021
Entertainment
There’s Too Much Kristen Stewart In Kristen Stewart’s Performance As Diana In <...
Kathleen Newman-B...
19 Sep. 2021
Entertainment
The Best, Most Scrumptious Movies About Food
by
Rebecca Farley
Entertainment
The Evolution Of The Single Mum In TV & Movies
by
Elena Nicolaou
Pop Culture
The TV Show Characters I Would Actually Hang Out With
by
Rebecca Farley
Entertainment
Shang-Chi
Depicts A World Where Asian Women Can Be Human &...
Spoilers ahead. If there’s one scene from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings I could watch over and over again, it’s Xu Xialing’s introduction
by
Roslyn Talusan
Entertainment
Every Single Song On The
Cruella
Soundtrack Is A Mood
by
Leah Marilla Thomas
Unbothered
The Greatest Black Love Stories Of All Time
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Unbothered
In Celebration Of
Really Love
& The Slow Burn
This goes without saying, but dating as a millennial can be a hellish experience. Between extended “talking stages,” ghosting, and starting over every
by
Ineye Komonibo
TV Shows
10 Movies & TV Shows That Increased Disability Visibility
by
Molly Horan
Entertainment
A Japanese Man Was Hollywood’s First Sex Symbol So Stop Emasculat...
Hollywood's first-ever sex symbol had Charlie Chaplin levels of popularity and women willing to throw fur coats over puddles for him with just a grimace. S
by
Jennifer Li
Movies
Our Favourite Movie Soundtracks Of All Time
by
Anne Cohen
Entertainment
Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The 10 Rings
Isn’t Just A ...
Even before the Marvel Cinematic Universe wrapped up the final story arc of its explosive third phase, the superhero franchise was already hard at work lay
by
Ineye Komonibo
Movies
These Sci-Fi Movies Are Outta This World
by
Elena Nicolaou
Entertainment
The Most Adorable Animals In Movie History
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
The Best Movies For Getting Over Your Ex
by
R29 Editors
Entertainment
‘It’s Time We Take Our Space’: Awkwafina & Simu Liu On Demanding ...
As a Chinese woman growing up in Australia, role models who looked like me on the telly and on the big screen were hard to come by. Asian characters slotte
by
Maggie Zhou
Entertainment
Celebrate Yourself With These Body-Positive Movies
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movies
The Best Indie Love Films For When You’re Bored Of Rom Coms
by
Maybelle Morgan
Entertainment
Why Are We Still So Obsessed With Teen Films As Adults?
I have a confession. My nostalgic appetite regularly craves iconic teen narratives. Save The Last Dance is probably the most grown-up ‘teen’ fi
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Entertainment
Here’s What Critics Are Saying About Kristen Stewart’...
Ever since it was announced that Kristen Stewart would be playing Princess Diana in a new biopic, Spencer, the internet has been incredibly intrigued. Then
by
Nick Levine
Entertainment
How
Shang-Chi
Fixes Some Of Its Marvel Comics Characters&#...
by
Leah Marilla Thomas
Movies
Movie Quotes That Kill It As Selfie Captions
by
Elena Nicolaou
Entertainment
Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In September 2021
Spring has arrived and things are looking up! The sun’s a bit brighter, the days get longer, and I’m immediately in the mood for feel-good movi
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Movies
The Funniest Movie Quotes Of All Time
by
Elena Nicolaou
Unbothered
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II On The Dark, Ever-Relevant Legacy Of
Can...
This story contains spoilers for Candyman. In the 1992 film Candyman, we learned the horrifying origin story of a Black man who becomes a living nightmare
by
Ineye Komonibo
Rag Week
The Best & Worst Menstruation Scenes In Film & TV
by
Natalie Gil
Entertainment
Here’s Everything Coming To Disney+ In Australia In September 2021
From visiting restaurants to attending live music events, most of us have missed out on fun activities as the pandemic rages on. But I love that there̵
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Movies
17 Of The Greatest Movie Endings, Ever
by
Morgan Baila
More Stories