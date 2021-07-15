These days, the joy of watching movies on streaming services also comes with the confusion of what to watch because there's so much choice. It's left me staring at my screen for a good half hour when I could've already started my viewing, but the good news is that you don't have to go through that as I've put together some must-sees that will make your decision-making much easier. Stan's diverse selection of films have some winners for a fun girls' night in (Bridesmaids, anyone?), plus the more serious flicks for the mystery lovers like Relic and Parasite. Happy viewing.
Movies
The Scariest Female Horror Villains Of All Time