GG Good Game
Resetting The Game: How The Unbreakable BrookeAB Took Her Life Back
Melissah Yang
Dec 6, 2021
GG Good Game
Gaming Is Becoming Accessible, But We Need To Keep Asking For More
Jennifer Mulrow
Dec 6, 2021
GG Good Game
G2 Esports’ Michaela Lintrup Makes The Case For Women’s Leagues
Melissah Yang
Dec 6, 2021
GG Good Game
Black Women Gamers Aren’t Unicorns — They’re The Future
Many people still think that being a gamer and a Black woman is a juxtaposition. It’s not. We’re not unicorns. Just like in any other industry, there a
by
Jay-Ann Lopez
GG Good Game
LGBTQ+ Streamers Still Need Answers After This Summer’s Hate Raids
In early August, LGBTQ+ Twitch streamers began sharing clips of a growing and frightening phenomenon: hate raids, in which mass bot accounts would spam off
by
Samantha Puc
