GG. Good Game. Every gamer says GG at the end of a tough battle, but the real-life road to a good game has many thrills, challenges, and adventures. GG celebrates the gamers who are pushing the status quo and playing to win online and IRL. GG. Good Game. Every gamer says GG at the end of a tough battle, but the real-life road to a good game has many thrills, challenges, and adventures. GG celebrates the gamers who are pushing the status quo and playing to win online and IRL.