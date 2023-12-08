20 Must-Have Essentials For Your Gaming Setup, According To Pros

Curating your dream gaming setup can be…a lot. With so many options to choose from and gadgets you may or may not need, actually making decisions on what deserves a precious spot in your space can feel anywhere between overwhelming and impossible — especially if you’re newish to gaming and don’t know where to start.
The good news? We’re here to make it a little easier by turning to the experts. We’ve asked a few pros — three Twitch streamers and one entrepreneur/co-owner of an esports organization — who spend hours upon hours each week gaming about the excellent, actually useful, and adorably aesthetic products in their own setups. Their choices include consoles, easy-to-use accessories, fun mood lighting, and personality-forward tech. Consider this list your one-stop shop for essentials, whether you’re starting from scratch or refreshing the space you already have. Read on to discover more.
