The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2026 Critics Choice Awards
Awards season has kicked off with the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, and multiple stars nabbed shiny trophies. Sarah Snook won Best Actress in a Limited Series for All Her Fault, the Sinners cast won Best Casting Ensemble, and Jacob Elordi took home a statue for Best Supporting Actor in Frankenstein. But there's one part of the awards show that's much more subjective — the outfits the celebrities show up in.
There were some major wins on the red carpet, with Mia Goth stepping out in Dior and Ariana Grande channelling her inner-Glinda in a beaded Alberta Ferretti number. We've rounded up the best looks from the Critics Awards 2026 carpet, from classic Hollywood old glamour to more daring dresses.