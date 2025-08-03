All The 2025 Logie Awards Red Carpet Looks That Caught Our Attention
Aussie celebrities are arriving to The Star in Sydney for the 65th TV Week Logie Awards, which is essentially our answer to the Emmys. While we're eager as ever to find out who will be taking home trophies — especially that coveted gold — we're also excited to see the gowns and get-ups of the night on the red carpet.
From Chloé Hayden to Zoë Foster Blake, Leigh Sales and Poh Ling Yeow, nothing's feeling boring or predictable for the 2025 Logies so far. Pastels are having a moment, with Georgie Tunny, Sofia Levin and more turning to the dreamy palette in soft blues and pinks. Browns and earthy, autumnal tones, however, are dominating.
Blacks and reds, as always, were out in full force, and perhaps one of the most eye-catching looks of the night was Zindzi Okenyo.