Australia
Fashion
Style
Sustainable Aussie Denim Brands We Love
by
Maggie Zhou
Influencer
5 Flex Mami-Approved Shoes You’ll Love (Yes, Even The Crocs)
by
Maggie Zhou
Style
The Joy Of Finding My Personal Style As A Blind Woman
by
Olivia Muscat
Style
How To Take The ‘Grandmillennial’ Trend Into Your Wardrobe
by
Pema Bakshi
Style
It’s A Great Time To Learn How To Mend Your Clothes
Lily Fulop
17 hours ago
Fashion
The Leather Harness Is The Newest — And Most NSFW — Workwear Trend
Frances Solá-Sant...
18 Oct. 2021
Style
Sorry To Report: High-Low Hemlines Are Back
Frances Solá-Sant...
14 Oct. 2021
Style
Do You Have A Crush, Or Is It The Short Shorts?
Earlier this year, Milo Ventimiglia — or as I prefer to remember him, Gilmore Girls’ Jess (aka my first crush) — was photographed post-gym wearing wh
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The Lazy Girl’s Guide To 2021 Halloween Costumes
by
Pema Bakshi
Shopping
I Found The Perfect Flannel Shacket For Under $65 On Amazon
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Jinnie Lee
Fashion
Ganni & 11 Honoré Partnered Up For An Extended Sizing Collection
Since launching, Danish fashion brand Ganni has introduced several progressive changes to its brand, including upcycling ventures and rental programs, in p
by
Frances Solá-Sant...
Fashion
Look Back At American Apparel’s Disco Dress: The Original Going-O...
Let me set the scene for you: The year is 2014. It’s the middle of Barack Obama’s presidency, and everyone is discussing “The Oscar Selfie” and Pha
by
Addis Fouche-Channer
Fashion
What It’s Like To Cover Fashion Week But Never Feel Really Included
To showcase the strides made around size inclusivity at fashion week, conversations routinely revolve around the number of plus-size models on the runways.
by
Gianluca Russo
Style
The Spring ’22 Runways Have Served Some Seriously Good Accessory ...
by
Pema Bakshi
Accessories
Soft Accessories For Hard Times: Why We Love The Pillow Bag Trend
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Pema Bakshi
Style
A Petite Girls’ Guide To Getting Clothes Altered (So They A...
Life as a petite person means getting accustomed to shopping in a different part of the store. These dedicated destinations are designed as an oasis for sh
by
Alicia Lansom
Style
So, How Is It Really? The World Of Digital Dressing Rooms
Personally, I love online shopping — the thrill of a vast selection that you can peruse while wearing your pyjamas never gets old, and the excitement of
by
Frances Solá-Sant...
Fashion
How Loving Fashion Has Brought My Mother and I Closer
You can blame my mother for my lifelong track record of great outfits. Since the day I was born, everything about my appearance — from the bows on my hea
by
Frances Solá-Sant...
Style
Hat Season Is Finally Upon Us — Here Are 6 Styles We’ll Be Shopping
Our obsession with headgear spans far and wide in the history books. From Renoir-worthy millinery to occupational uniforms and symbols of the working class
by
Pema Bakshi
Fashion
Victoria’s Secret Used To Define Women; Now Women Are Trying To R...
After years of seeing Victoria’s Secret lace pants and dainty bikinis in the catalogue that used to come in the mail for my mother, I finally set foot in
by
Frances Solá-Sant...
Style
Tops Have Gotten Complicated — Here Are 5 Simple Bra Solutions
by
Pema Bakshi
Fashion
Why Viral TikTok Trends Rarely Come In Plus-Sizes
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Eliza Huber
Style
Is Fast Fashion A Class Issue?
“Don’t let Zara and Uniqlo educate you on the price of a garment because that’s not fashion. That’s McDonald’s.” With this
by
Tabi Jackson Gee
Style
The Inexplicable Allure Of Shoes That Make Your Feet Look Big
Earlier this year, among Fashion Month’s many monochrome matching sets and hygge puffer coats, were shoes of epic proportions. Tokyo-based streetwear bra
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The Joy Of Gender Expressing
Since the pandemic began, I’ve changed my Instagram bio 12 times. A year ago, it read “lil andro idiot in coveralls *lipstick emoji rainbow emoji cartw
by
Hannah Rimm
Fashion
The Problem With Fashion’s Y2k Fashion Revival
Bucket hats, animal prints, trucker hats and bejewelled belly rings — the ’00s have made a raucous return to fashion. And it’s not just
by
Pema Bakshi
Style
Sewing TikTok Is Social Media’s Own
Project Runway
The public’s interest in fashion’s behind-the-scenes process has long been a pillar of reality entertainment. It’s what shows like Project Runway
by
Frances Solá-Sant...
Style
Men Are Shopping For Skirts. Is The World Ready?
Engineer Mark Bryan was in college the first time he put on a pair of heels. Initially, it was a joke; he was dating a woman who, in heels, was taller than
by
Frances Solá-Sant...
Style
May The Slits Be High & The Hemlines Be Short: The Return Of The ...
The only wardrobe item tinier than our party dresses, short shorts, and cardigans in 2021 is our skirts, which, over the course of the pandemic, have dwind
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
What Do Fashion & Gaming Have In Common? It Turns Out, Quite A Lot
Model Jasmine Asia has been an avid gamer since she was a child growing up in London as the daughter of Bangladeshi immigrants. Although she now gravitates
by
Frances Solá-Sant...
Style
Colonialism & Fast Fashion Are Inextricably Linked — Aja Barber E...
For all its association with glamour and beauty, the fashion industry is riddled with ugliness. It can be tempting to bury your head in the sand and live i
by
Maggie Zhou
Style
Beyond The Red Carpet, What’s Hollywood Doing About Fashion Susta...
There are many individual efforts to reduce waste within costume departments, but industry professionals are working to make this a universal standard for
by
Reana Johnson
Style
Costume Designers Are Stars On Social Media. So Why Aren’t ...
It’s been 73 years since the first Oscar for Best Costume Design was awarded. Back then, the category was divided into two awards — for black-and-white
by
Frances Solá-Sant...
Style
All The Best Looks From The 2021 Emmys Red Carpet
by
Pema Bakshi
