R29 Editors’ Picks: Fashion & Beauty Finds We’re Buying In January
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Ahh, the start of a new year — a natural moment to reset and refresh. Whether that means fine-tuning your makeup essentials or investing in staple pieces to carry you through the rest of summer (and summers to come), January is an invitation to luxuriate a little. Even if that luxury is just for you — a lovely house robe, special lingerie, or an indulgent bit of skincare — it’s about starting the year off with intention and care. That’s the mood behind this month’s Editor’s Picks from the Refinery29 Australia team. Click through to see what we’re excited to buy, wear, and use this January.