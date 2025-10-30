ADVERTISEMENT
Summer 2025’s Tastiest Colour Trends — From Pistachio To Cherry

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated 30October,2025, 5:14 am
As the sun beams down and temperatures rise, we’re reaching for our lightest and brightest pieces. While summer typically calls for vibrant colours, this season there’s a fresh emphasis on powder pastels and zesty hues. And as predicted, many of 2025's top colour trends are officially having their moment. 

From sardine nails to sorbet tones, the fashion food craze is going strong. Now, a full-colour feast — from pistachio green to clementine orange — is being served across summer staples. Designers like Sergio Hudson and Emilia Wickstead showcased cotton candy pink on their spring/summer 2025 runways, while labels like Quince and Hill House Home have plucky shades like sky blue on offer. Meanwhile, fashion influencers are declaring cherry red the new “tomato girl summer” shade (unsurprisingly, we’re here for it). 

Read on for a deeper dive into each summer colour trend — plus styling ideas for your holiday looks, work ’fits, wedding guest attire, and more.
Summer 2025 Colour Trend: Cherry Red

Photo: Courtesy of Aknvas.
Aknvas
Photo: Courtesy of WWD.
Ferragamo
In addition to being a major swimwear trend, bright red has made its way into every part of the summer wardrobe. The bold hue popped up all over spring/summer 2025 runways via co-ords, statement dresses, and high heels. Try it monochrome for impact, or pair it with pink for a refreshingly bright combo — we even love it with blue for a fisherman-coded look.
Summer 2025 Colour Trend: Pistachio Green

Photo: Courtesy of Elie Saab.
Elie Saab
Photo: Courtesy of Cinq a Sept.
Cinq à Sept
Whether sparked by Dubai’s pistachio chocolate obsession or runway momentum, this playful green is everywhere. The distinct shade (and all of its brighter and more muted variations) is fuelling a summer dress trend that’s equally fun for daytime picnics and evening events. It also plays well with Mocha Mousse for a more understated, earthy effect.
Summer 2025 Colour Trend: Cotton Candy Pink

Photo: Courtesy of WWD.
Sergio Hudson
Photo: Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead.
Emilia Wickstead
Slightly brighter than early spring’s baby pinks, cotton candy tones are having their moment. From nostalgic ruffled gowns to power suits, the darling hue balances whimsy and structure — equally fitting on a puffed sleeve top or a platform sandal. Look out for smaller pops via pink accessories, too (think silk headscarves and mini bags).
Summer 2025 Colour Trend: Sky Blue

Photo: Courtesy of Ganni.
Ganni
Photo: Courtesy of WWD.
Miu Miu
From refined button-down tops to versatile maxi dresses and playful bloomer bottoms, sky blue was a design house fan-favourite. Now, it's splashed across staples from our favourite brands. Treat the bright hue as a neutral — like white or navy — or make it the star of the show through head-to-toe outfits and statement accessories.
Summer 2025 Colour Trend: Clementine Orange

Photo: Courtesy of WWD.
Alberta Ferretti
Photo: Courtesy of WWD.
Etro
Vibrant and juicy, this zesty orange stands apart from this season’s pastels, transforming farmers market citrus and tropical island florals into wearable pieces. The runways delivered bold separates and sweeping gowns, but accessories like swim sarongs, chokers, oversized sunglasses, and bags are giving us the most inspiration.
Summer 2025 Colour Trend: Butter Yellow

Photo: Courtesy of WWD.
Chanel
Photo: Courtesy of WWD.
Chloé
Of course, we couldn’t forget about butter yellow, the colour viral we’ve all been melting for. From runways to reader-favourite retailers, the pale hue continues to dominate. Luckily, it’s easy to pair with other pastels or crisp black for a high-contrast, retro-meets-modern mix.
More from Shopping

