All The Best Street Style From Australian Fashion Week 2025

Sydney's most anticipated style event is finally here. Australian Fashion Week 2025, held at Carriageworks in Sydney, is already shaping up to be one of the best fashion events of the year for Australia, with established and up-and-coming designers strutting their Resort 2025 collections in front of the sartorial elite, including top fashion editors, style influencers, and the world’s top buyers. While some incredible shows are on the list, including AFW debuts and off-site spectacles, we often find many of the biggest trends for the upcoming seasons outside the runways. Australian Fashion Week street style is renowned for setting trends and reflecting prominent fashion personalities, whether guests prefer classic minimalism, bold hues or unique layering.
Last year's AFW street style saw a wave of Australian designer threads, and this year is no different. With the weather remaining warm enough to forgo heavy layers, the Australian fashion set always delivers plenty of trans-seasonal looks that will definitely serve as inspiration as we head toward winter. Here are some of the best looks from Australian Fashion Week 2025.