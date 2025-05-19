Sydney's most anticipated style event finally happened. Australian Fashion Week 2025, held at Carriageworks in Sydney last week, was one of the best fashion events of the year for Australia, with established and up-and-coming designers strutting their Resort 2025 collections in front of the sartorial elite, including top fashion editors, style influencers, and the world’s top buyers. While some incredible shows were on the list, including AFW debuts and off-site spectacles, we found that many of the biggest trends for the upcoming seasons could be seen outside the runways. Australian Fashion Week street style is renowned for setting trends and reflecting prominent fashion personalities, whether guests prefer classic minimalism, bold hues, or unique layering.
Last year's AFW street style saw a wave of Australian designer threads, and this year was no different. As usual, the Australian fashion set delivered plenty of trans-seasonal looks that will definitely serve inspo for the months to come. Here are some of the best looks from Australian Fashion Week 2025.