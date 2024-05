2024 Australian Fashion Week Trends We’ll Be Seeing Everywhere

Deconstructed denim, and specifically patchwork pieces, was one of 2023's biggest denim trends , and it predictably filtered down into the street style looks at the autumn/winter 2024 shows earlier this year. And while we saw this aesthetic in the street style at AFW, denim looked a little bit different on the runway. At Acler, panelled denim jackets offered a more polished iteration of the trend, while Injury went for a more shredded look, with frayed seams and trailing denim strips.