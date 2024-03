Paris Fashion Week Street Style Is Full Of Spring Outfit Inspiration

Wrapping today, Paris Fashion Week delivered on what it always does: big, trend-setting shows (hi, Dior , Chanel, Saint Laurent , Louis Vuitton, Loewe , and so many more) and tons of stylish cool-weather street style that we’ll keep turning to for inspiration in the months ahead.As usual, the effortlessly chic attendees of Paris Fashion Week fall/winter 2024 have provided us with endless styling tips and outfit ideas , all captured for posterity in street style photos. We've spent the last week, carefully looking out for both runway and street-style fashion trends . Scroll on to discover some of our favorite looks from Paris Fashion Week to keep the good style vibes going.