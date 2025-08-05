Copenhagen Fashion Week Is Setting The Street Style Bar This Season
We like to look at Copenhagen Fashion Week as a precursor of good (and stylish) things ahead. Arriving before the “Big Four” fashion weeks in London, New York, Paris, and Milan, the biannual event is like the amuse-bouche of fashion month — a welcoming sample whetting appetites for the fall frenzy. But that doesn’t make the runways or street style in Denmark’s capital any less worthwhile. In fact, we’d argue the opposite: If we were to stick with our food analogy, it would be serving up a Michelin star-worthy feast.
This is absolutely true of the street style at the spring/summer 2026 edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week, running through August 8. As usual, the Scandi style crowd has made the streets outside the shows their personal catwalks. On every corner, you’ll spot people interpreting the year’s biggest fashion trends with individual flair, in a way that feels authentic to and at home in the effortlessly cool city. It’s the kind of street style that will leave a mark, prompting you to look back at it for inspiration as you get dressed in the season to come. So, with that in mind, scroll on to discover some of our favorite looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026.