The Only Comprehensive List You Need For The Very Best Labor Day Sales

Mercedes Viera
This upcoming long weekend demands one thing: shopping. With the extra day off (and extra tie to relax on the couch) it's the perfect time to take advantage of the steep discounts and save more than a little $$ on our favorite brands. From bedding and mattresses to sex toys and beauty, the limit simply does not exist for the wide array of products currently on sale right now. Just like every major shopping holiday, perusing through the virtual aisles of Target, Walmart, and more to find the best deals can be exhausting. (And you do enough work already!) So sit back, chill out because we did all the heavy lifting for you. The very best Labor Day has to offer is right here in one place. Oh, and don't forget to save and refresh this article in the coming days either: The closer the weekend gets, the more sales pop up. We'll keep you updated on all of them — and trust us, you wouldn't want to miss it.
Best Labor Day Sales Quick Links

Saatva: $200 off your total mattress purchase of $950 or more with free white glove delivery
Mattress Firm: Up to 50% off mattresses
Buffy: $50 off all orders worth $300+ with code SHORETHING
Brooklinen: 15% off site-wide
Slumber Cloud: Up to 30% off site-wide
Everlane: Up to 50% off summer styles
Reebok: 40% off site-wide with code BTS
Frankies Bikinis: 25% off site-wide with code WEEKEND
Lelo: Up to 25% off select sex toys
Ella Paradis: Up to 85% off select sex toys with the code FUN.
Dyson: Up to $100 off select vacuums
Our Place: Daily deals
Etsy: 20% off select sellers
Burrow: Up to $700 off with code LDW21
Wayfair: Up to 70% off select pieces
Fenty Beauty: Up to 50% off select items
Lookfantastic: Up to 50% off select products
Ulta Beaty: 50% off daily deals
Kiehl's: 25% off site-wide
Soul: 15% off select noise-cancelling headphones & earbuds
Best Labor Day Mattress Sales

$200 off a $950+ mattress order at Saatva

Starting today through September 6, get $200 off your total mattress purchase of $950 or more. Plus, get free white glove delivery.

$350 off Purple Mattress + Bundle

From now through September 14, get up to $350 off Purple Hybrid Premier Mattress or Purple Hybrid Mattress with selected bundle picks. Plus, get 10% off select bedding, pillows, and cushion bundles —  No promo code required.

Up to 50% off mattresses at Mattress Firm

Now through September 6, get 50% off Sleepy’s Memory Foam Snug,  Sleep’s Memory Foam Doze and  Sleepy’s Memory Foam Curve, 30% off Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte, and more with no promo code required.

$100 off Mattresses at Airweave

Get $100 off mattresses and toppers made with airfiber technology from Airweave using the promo code STAYCOOL100.
Best Labor Day Bedding Sales

$50 off orders of $300+ at Buffy

Starting September 1 through September 7, take $50 off all orders worth $300+ with promo code SHORETHING.
15% off site-wide at Brooklinen

Starting today through September 8, take 15% off your favorite bedding, robes, pillowcases, and more at Brooklinen with no promo code needed.

Up to 30% off site-wide at Slumber Cloud

Today through September 7, save up to 30% off site-wide plus get a free gift when you spend $300+. No promo code needed.

40% off select comforters and duvet covers at Bed, Bath & Beyond

Starting today through September 6, get 40% off select comforters, quilts and duvet covers with no promo codes needed. Plus, get up to 25% off select sheet sets, 15% off Casper mattresses, and more.
Best Labor Day Clothing Sale

Up to 50% off Everlane

Starting today through September 6, get up to 50% off Everlane's summer styles — no promo code required.

25% off site-wide at Frankies Bikinis

From today through September 6, enjoy 25% off site-wide, including sale items, with the code WEEKEND.

40% off site-wide at Reebok

Take advantage of Rebebok's back-to-school sale event and get 40% off your new favorite pair of sneakers (45% off if you're a Reebok member). Unlock this limited-time sale with the code BTS at checkout.

20% off site-wide at Proof

Using the code LABOR21, take 20% off on all of Proof's leak-proof period underwear from today through September 6.

Extra 30% off sale styles at Michael Stars

Using the code LDAY30, get 30% off already discounted styles at the elevated basics brand Michael Stars.

15% off your order at Coach Outlet

For a limited time get an additional 15% off your entire order at Coach Outlet with the code EXTRA15 at checkout.
Best Walmart Labor Day Sales

From everyone's favorite high-end earbuds to a cookware set with more than 4,000 nearly-perfect reviews, Walmart has a wide variety of deals to choose from. Here are our favorites.

$29 off the Apple AirPods Pro

20% off the Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set

$82 off the Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac

45% off the Ubesgoo Lounge Chair

56% off the Burberry Touch Eau De Toilette Cologne

$10 off the Rest Haven Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Comforter in white

55% off the UBesGoo Luggage Sets in orange

$20 off the Spa Sensations by Zinus Serenity 6" Memory Foam Mattress

Best Amazon Labor Day Sales

From 44% off ultra-soft towels and $33 off a calming weighted blanket to $40 off the Ring doorbell and nearly $500 off a portable heater, Amazon has upgraded its everyday deals with a variety of tech and home steals. You can get 44% off ultra-soft towels, $33 off a weighted blanket, and nearly $500 off a portable heater just to start.

44% off the TRIDENT Soft and Plush, 100% Cotton, Highly Absorbent, Bathroom Towels

$33 off the YnM Weighted Blanket

$45 off the Bissell SpinWave Cordless Hard Floor Expert

$15 off the Mayfair Linen 800 Thread Count 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets

20% off the Fire TV Stick

$40 off the Ring Video Doorbell 3

$457 off the Whynter 14,000 BTU Heater with 3M SILVERSHIELD Filter

Best Labor Day Sex Toys Sales

Up to 25% off select sex toys at Lelo

For a limited time, get up to 25% off select bestselling sex toys on Lelo, no promo code needed.

Up to 85% off select sex toys at Ella Paradis

Using the code FUN at checkout, get up to 85% your favorite vibrators, dildos, and more at Ella Paradis.
Best Labor Day Home & Furniture Sales

Up to $100 off Dyson vacuums

Starting today through September 11, get $50 off the Dyson V8 Animal as well as $100 off Dyson Outsize, V8 Fluffy, and Ball Animal 2 Total Clean, plus free shipping and free complimentary tools worth up to $100.

Daily deals from Our Place

From August 31 through September 6, there’s a different little surprise sale every day from this R29-reader favorite brand. Make sure to check out their page on the daily to see what’s on offer. Today’s daily deal is the Table Top Set for $95.

Up to $700 off at Burrow

The more you spend, the more you save during this limited-time sale with code LDW21 at checkout: 10% off up to $1,899, $200 off orders worth $1,900+, $300 off orders worth $2,700+, with the best savings being $700 off orders worth $4,000+.

Up to 70% off at Wayfair

Now through September 6, get up to 70% off exclusive Labor Day Clearance pieces at Wayfair, no promo code required.

20% off select sellers on Etsy

Get a minimum of 20% off select sellers on Etsy — no promo code required. The sale starts on September 2 for app users and September 3 for all other buyers, and ending on September 6.
Up to 65% off furniture, mattresses and rugs at Macy’s

Starting today through September 19, get up to 65% off furniture, mattresses, and rugs at Macy’s, no promo code required.

Up to 71% off Brandless bundles

From today through September 7, get up to 71% off your favorite clean home and beauty items bundled together at Brandless, no promo code needed.

Up to 20% off purchases at Haand

Starting today through September 7, get 10% off when you spend $100 or more on this high-quality ceramics brand, 15% off on orders of $250 or more, and 20% off on orders of $500 or more.

20% off site-wide 360 Cookware 

Starting now through October 31, get 20% off all cookware and bakeware with the code COOKWARE20.

20% off your purchase at Lulu & Georgia

Using the promo code LABORDAY20, get 20% off your full-priced furniture, home decor purchase from today through September 7 at Lulu & Georgia

60% off site-wide at Boutique Rugs

From now through September 6, decorate your home with brand new 60% off rugs from Boutique Rugs with the code LABOR60.
Best Labor Day Beauty Sales

Up to 50% off at Lookfantastic

For a limited, get up to 50% off select items at Lookfantastic. Plus, take an additional 10% off Farmacy products with code EXTRA.

Up to 50% off select items at Fenty Beauty

Starting today through September, get up to 50% off some of Fenty Beauty's bestsellers — no promo code needed.

50% off select items at Ulta Beauty's 21 Days Of Beauty

Every day until September 18, Ulta will release a new 50% off deal on select high-end beauty and skincare items. No promo codes are required, just remember to check the website on the daily.

25% off site-wide at Kiehl's

Every R29-reader favorite skincare product at Kiehl's is 25% off right now for a limited time. Plus, get a free gift when you buy $125 or more.

Up to 25% off bestselling sets at 107 Beauty

Starting today through September 6, try the K-beauty brand 107 Beauty with up to 25% off best-selling sets — no promo codes needed.

50% off select items at Sephora

Every day Sephora will offer different high-end beauty and skincare for 50% off, no promo code required. Make sure to check on the daily so you don't miss out on your favorite products. Plus, get free shipping with the code FREESHIP.
Best Labor Day Target Sales

Expect R29-reader favorite Ray-Ban sunglasses on steep discount, more great deals on Apple Airpods, plus sales on HP laptops, fall-ready jeans, and more.

$30 off the Ray-Ban RB3539 54mm Erika Female Phantos Sunglasses

$30 off the Apple Airpods

17% off Women's Plus Size High-Rise Slim Straight Jeans

$10 off the Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve

25% off the Set of 2 26" Faux Leather Dining Kitchen Counter Height Barstools

$120 off the HP 14" Chromebook Laptop

$30 off the Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum

