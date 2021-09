This upcoming long weekend demands one thing: shopping. With the extra day off (and extra tie to relax on the couch) it's the perfect time to take advantage of the steep discounts and save more than a little $$ on our favorite brands. From bedding and mattresses to sex toys and beauty , the limit simply does not exist for the wide array of products currently on sale right now. Just like every major shopping holiday, perusing through the virtual aisles of Target, Walmart, and more to find the best deals can be exhausting. (And you do enough work already!) So sit back, chill out because we did all the heavy lifting for you. The very best Labor Day has to offer is right here in one place. Oh, and don't forget to save and refresh this article in the coming days either: The closer the weekend gets, the more sales pop up. We'll keep you updated on all of them — and trust us, you wouldn't want to miss it.