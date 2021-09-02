This upcoming long weekend demands one thing: shopping. With the extra day off (and extra tie to relax on the couch) it's the perfect time to take advantage of the steep discounts and save more than a little $$ on our favorite brands. From bedding and mattresses to sex toys and beauty, the limit simply does not exist for the wide array of products currently on sale right now. Just like every major shopping holiday, perusing through the virtual aisles of Target, Walmart, and more to find the best deals can be exhausting. (And you do enough work already!) So sit back, chill out because we did all the heavy lifting for you. The very best Labor Day has to offer is right here in one place. Oh, and don't forget to save and refresh this article in the coming days either: The closer the weekend gets, the more sales pop up. We'll keep you updated on all of them — and trust us, you wouldn't want to miss it.
Best Labor Day Sales Quick Links
Saatva: $200 off your total mattress purchase of $950 or more with free white glove delivery
Mattress Firm: Up to 50% off mattresses
Buffy: $50 off all orders worth $300+ with code SHORETHING
Brooklinen: 15% off site-wide
Slumber Cloud: Up to 30% off site-wide
Everlane: Up to 50% off summer styles
Reebok: 40% off site-wide with code BTS
Frankies Bikinis: 25% off site-wide with code WEEKEND
Lelo: Up to 25% off select sex toys
Ella Paradis: Up to 85% off select sex toys with the code FUN.
Dyson: Up to $100 off select vacuums
Our Place: Daily deals
Etsy: 20% off select sellers
Burrow: Up to $700 off with code LDW21
Wayfair: Up to 70% off select pieces
Fenty Beauty: Up to 50% off select items
Lookfantastic: Up to 50% off select products
Ulta Beaty: 50% off daily deals
Kiehl's: 25% off site-wide
Soul: 15% off select noise-cancelling headphones & earbuds
Starting today through September 6, get $200 off your total mattress purchase of $950 or more. Plus, get free white glove delivery.
From now through September 14, get up to $350 off Purple Hybrid Premier Mattress or Purple Hybrid Mattress with selected bundle picks. Plus, get 10% off select bedding, pillows, and cushion bundles — No promo code required.
Now through September 6, get 50% off Sleepy’s Memory Foam Snug, Sleep’s Memory Foam Doze and Sleepy’s Memory Foam Curve, 30% off Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte, and more with no promo code required.
Get $100 off mattresses and toppers made with airfiber technology from Airweave using the promo code STAYCOOL100.
Best Labor Day Bedding Sales
Starting September 1 through September 7, take $50 off all orders worth $300+ with promo code SHORETHING.
Starting today through September 8, take 15% off your favorite bedding, robes, pillowcases, and more at Brooklinen with no promo code needed.
Today through September 7, save up to 30% off site-wide plus get a free gift when you spend $300+. No promo code needed.
Starting today through September 6, get 40% off select comforters, quilts and duvet covers with no promo codes needed. Plus, get up to 25% off select sheet sets, 15% off Casper mattresses, and more.
Best Labor Day Clothing Sale
Starting today through September 6, get up to 50% off Everlane's summer styles — no promo code required.
From today through September 6, enjoy 25% off site-wide, including sale items, with the code WEEKEND.
Take advantage of Rebebok's back-to-school sale event and get 40% off your new favorite pair of sneakers (45% off if you're a Reebok member). Unlock this limited-time sale with the code BTS at checkout.
Using the code LABOR21, take 20% off on all of Proof's leak-proof period underwear from today through September 6.
Using the code LDAY30, get 30% off already discounted styles at the elevated basics brand Michael Stars.
For a limited time get an additional 15% off your entire order at Coach Outlet with the code EXTRA15 at checkout.
Best Walmart Labor Day Sales
From everyone's favorite high-end earbuds to a cookware set with more than 4,000 nearly-perfect reviews, Walmart has a wide variety of deals to choose from. Here are our favorites.
Best Amazon Labor Day Sales
From 44% off ultra-soft towels and $33 off a calming weighted blanket to $40 off the Ring doorbell and nearly $500 off a portable heater, Amazon has upgraded its everyday deals with a variety of tech and home steals. You can get 44% off ultra-soft towels, $33 off a weighted blanket, and nearly $500 off a portable heater just to start.
Best Labor Day Sex Toys Sales
For a limited time, get up to 25% off select bestselling sex toys on Lelo, no promo code needed.
Using the code FUN at checkout, get up to 85% your favorite vibrators, dildos, and more at Ella Paradis.
Best Labor Day Home & Furniture Sales
Starting today through September 11, get $50 off the Dyson V8 Animal as well as $100 off Dyson Outsize, V8 Fluffy, and Ball Animal 2 Total Clean, plus free shipping and free complimentary tools worth up to $100.
From August 31 through September 6, there’s a different little surprise sale every day from this R29-reader favorite brand. Make sure to check out their page on the daily to see what’s on offer. Today’s daily deal is the Table Top Set for $95.
The more you spend, the more you save during this limited-time sale with code LDW21 at checkout: 10% off up to $1,899, $200 off orders worth $1,900+, $300 off orders worth $2,700+, with the best savings being $700 off orders worth $4,000+.
Now through September 6, get up to 70% off exclusive Labor Day Clearance pieces at Wayfair, no promo code required.
Get a minimum of 20% off select sellers on Etsy — no promo code required. The sale starts on September 2 for app users and September 3 for all other buyers, and ending on September 6.
Starting today through September 19, get up to 65% off furniture, mattresses, and rugs at Macy’s, no promo code required.
From today through September 7, get up to 71% off your favorite clean home and beauty items bundled together at Brandless, no promo code needed.
Starting today through September 7, get 10% off when you spend $100 or more on this high-quality ceramics brand, 15% off on orders of $250 or more, and 20% off on orders of $500 or more.
Starting now through October 31, get 20% off all cookware and bakeware with the code COOKWARE20.
Using the promo code LABORDAY20, get 20% off your full-priced furniture, home decor purchase from today through September 7 at Lulu & Georgia
From now through September 6, decorate your home with brand new 60% off rugs from Boutique Rugs with the code LABOR60.
For a limited, get up to 50% off select items at Lookfantastic. Plus, take an additional 10% off Farmacy products with code EXTRA.
Starting today through September, get up to 50% off some of Fenty Beauty's bestsellers — no promo code needed.
Every day until September 18, Ulta will release a new 50% off deal on select high-end beauty and skincare items. No promo codes are required, just remember to check the website on the daily.
Every R29-reader favorite skincare product at Kiehl's is 25% off right now for a limited time. Plus, get a free gift when you buy $125 or more.
Starting today through September 6, try the K-beauty brand 107 Beauty with up to 25% off best-selling sets — no promo codes needed.
Every day Sephora will offer different high-end beauty and skincare for 50% off, no promo code required. Make sure to check on the daily so you don't miss out on your favorite products. Plus, get free shipping with the code FREESHIP.
Best Labor Day Target Sales
Expect R29-reader favorite Ray-Ban sunglasses on steep discount, more great deals on Apple Airpods, plus sales on HP laptops, fall-ready jeans, and more.
