Weddings
An Expert Guide To 20 Years Of Wedding Anniversary Gifts
May 9, 2019
Travel
5 Women-Hosted Travel Podcasts You Should Subscribe To ASAP
Apr 25, 2019
Weddings
5 All-Inclusive Packages For A Stress-Free Honeymoon
Mar 26, 2019
Home
These Are The Best Places To Buy Plants Online
In case you haven't noticed, we're a bit obsessed with house-plants here at Refinery29. To us, adding a touch of nature is one of the easiest ways to
Weddings
5 Wedding After-Party Ideas To Keep The Good Times Rolling
The best thing about attending prom, fashion shows, or even the Oscars is not the event — it's the after-parties. The most unforgettable memories happen
Home
You Can Redecorate Your Home From The Comfort Of...Your Home
Decorating a home or apartment is a fun project, but it's also daunting. Whether you're starting with a blank canvas or looking for a statement piece to
Home
10 Things You Should Throw Away In 2019
The best way to usher in fresh and better things in the new year is to make room by purging your apartment of all the unwanted mess that's been taking up
Travel
Put These Picture-Perfect Destinations On Your Winter Travel List...
Leaving your house in the dead of winter can feel like an herculean task, especially when the weather is gloomy and there's black ice on the ground. But
Travel
6 Bucket List-Worthy Ice Hotels Around The World
Spending the night in an ice hotel is one of those once-in-a-lifetime experiences we can't wait to check off our bucket lists. While they are not exactly
Travel
12 Doable Changes You Can Make This Year To Save For An Amazing V...
There are plenty of reasons to save money, but a big vacation is arguably the most exciting incentive. After all, "I'd love to travel more" is one of
Home
All The Party Supplies You Need To Throw A Legendary NYE Bash
Hosting a house party is pretty big deal — especially if it falls on New Year's Eve. There's a need to keep your guests well-entertained, and when you
Travel
5 Awesome Ski Trips You Can Take Without Leaving The Country
It's hard to muster up the motivation to go outside when it's freezing cold, but we're always happy to leave our toasty beds for a chance to frolic in the
Small Space Solutions
The Small-Space Guide For Holiday Decorating
The holidays are a time to fully flex your decorating muscle and go all-out with all the festive thingamabobs you've been stashing all year. While it's
Home
Holiday Cards That Are Anything But Basic
With the holidays approaching faster than Santa's sleigh, sending out festive greeting cards is just about our favorite activity around this time of the
Living
Wrapping Paper To Carefully Unwrap, Set Aside & Save For-ev-er
When it comes to sending a gift, it's what on the inside that counts — but a nice presentation certainly helps. Using wrapping paper for your presents
Home
The Best Sites For Stylish Holiday Cards
Once upon a time, a little version of you may have graced your family’s holiday card. Now you’re the one creating your own season’s greetings —
Luisa Colon
Travel
The Coolest NYC Hotels To Stay At In 2018 — For Under $300
Paying for a hotel can really rack up the cost of a vacation. And, if you happen to be visiting New York City — the most expensive city in America —
Travel
4 Incredible NYC Staycations To Do On A Budget
For all the exhilarating opportunities NYC has to offer, living here can be exhausting. At times, it can be hard to keep up with the city's "go, go, go"
Travel
How To Make It Easier For Your Family To Gift You A Vacation
Everyone has different tastes and preferences when it comes to holiday gifts: Some people have the latest tech gadget on the top of their wish lists,
Travel
33 Day Trips Perfect For New Yorkers
Everyone needs to escape from the concrete jungle from time to time. And our centrally located city allows even the car-less to take easy, affordable, and
Kate Donnelly
Home
Cheap Halloween Decor To Spook Up Your Small Space
Our minds are preoccupied by one thing — and one thing only — in the month of October: How to have the most fun at Halloween this year. Brainstorming
Travel
Mansions To Rent For A Dirt-Cheap Friends Getaway
The dilemma: You want to take an unforgettable vacation with a bunch of your besties, but you need it to be affordable. You already learned the hard way
Justine Goodman
Travel
3 Unique Trips To Make The Most Of Columbus Day Weekend
Sandwiched between Labor Day and Thanksgiving, Columbus Day is an awkward U.S. holiday. For one, many have questioned the holiday's association with
Travel
32 Incredible Last-Minute Vacations That Don't Cost A Fortune
We're constantly counting down the number of days between now and the next long weekend. We know: All you want is to sit by a pool (or, better yet, the
Elyse Moody
Travel
The 9 Spookiest Hotels In The World
One of the reasons we love historic hotels is the urban legends they've inspired — and many of them come with a spooky twist. Even if you're not a fan
Travel
5 Short & Sweet NYC Escapes Perfect For Labor Day Weekend
As much as we relish living in the city, sometimes it feels just as good to get the F out. Nothing clears your head like a short break from the concrete
Home
10 Cute String Lights That Work For Dorms — & Grown-Up Homes
Putting up string lights is one of the cheapest ways to create ambiance in your rooms: These tiny bulbs cast a warm and ethereal glow in the dark,
Home
The Cutest Bedding You'll Need To Spiff Up Your Dorm
Decorating a dorm room isn't the easiest task in the world. With limited space and humdrum furniture that can't be removed, there's not much you can
Home
Everything You Need In Your First Grown-Up Apartment
The desire to create a cozy environment for nesting is one of the most telltale signs that you've officially become an adult. Sure, your college bedding
Travel
Ask These 5 Questions Before Traveling With A Friend For The Firs...
From Girl's Trip, Crossroads, to the Sex and The City movies — the "girlfriends on a vacation" storyline is a reoccurring one in pop culture. On the
