Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale Is Stocked With Best-Sellers

Shoppers, clear your medicine cabinets. Ulta's beloved 21 Days of Beauty sale is *back*, and you know what that means: Three full weeks of half-off promos on the retailer’s best-selling and most top-rated makeup, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and more. If there’s one thing better than scoring a good beauty deal, it’s 21 consecutive days of deals on all your favorite products.
If this is your first encounter with Ulta's legendary mega sale, here's how it works: For 21 glorious days, you can shop a selection of Ulta’s most popular products at 50% off. The catch? Each deep deal is live for just 24 hours, so you’ll have to consult our list to see which day your favorite products are going to be on sale and allocate your pennies accordingly.
Ulta has added a host of newcomers to the 2022 roster of standby sale goods, including YouTuber Jaclyn Hill’s popular liquid lipstick. Plenty of reliable longtime best-sellers are in the mix, too; from Tarte's iconic Shape Tape concealer to lash-boosting serums and mascaras from LashFood and GRANDE Cosmetics. Scroll on to see exactly what’s going to be on sale today — and every day from now until April 2.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
