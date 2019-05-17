Skip navigation!
Fashion
Cannes Fashion Is At Its Prime — Here Are The Best Dressed Stars Of The French...
Eliza Huber
5 hours ago
Travel
The Savviest Summer Travel Essentials
Elizabeth Buxton
May 17, 2019
Fashion
Priyanka Wore A Corset Belt And Now We Want To Wear A Corset Belt
Mekita Rivas
May 17, 2019
Fashion
Netflix Is Launching Next In Fashion With Tan France And Alexa Chung
Mekita Rivas
May 17, 2019
Fashion
Treat Yourself With These Plus-Size Lingerie Looks
Liz Black
May 17, 2019
Shopping
These Are The Best Sales Of The Week, According To Our Shopping Editors
Emily Ruane
May 17, 2019
H&M Just Dropped Its Summer Collection — & It Has Everything You ...
We’ve all experienced that moment of panic that ensues right as it finally gets warm and a quick glance at our closets results in only one thought: Oh
Jinnie Lee
Shopping
R29ers Share Their Most Random Shopping Resources
As professional, lifelong shoppers, we here at Refinery29 know where to find the good stuff. We delight in studying every possible retail resource to suss
Emily Ruane
Fashion
29 Under-$125 Dresses To Show Off In
By now, you're ready to wave goodbye to your drawer of constricting pants and leggings — so much so that you've made a comprehensive shopping
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Meet The Designer Who Can’t Keep Her Crystal Durag In Stock
More and more we are looking to our phones to scope out the latest products, brands, and designers on Instagram. And in the case of Cheyenne Kimora, the
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Channel "Little House On The Prairie" With These 19 White Dresses
If you feel like your closet is heading further and further west with each passing day, you’re not wrong — the Americana trend is enjoying a moment in
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Anthropologie’s Prettiest Summer Dresses Are All 50% Off
When the words ‘Anthropologie’ and ‘sale’ come together in the same sentence, it’s commonplace to immediately think about all the primo home
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Barbie Will Be Honored At The CFDA Fashion Awards. No, Seriously
For Barbie, who is celebrating her 60th anniversary birthday this year, life in plastic is actually fantastic. While we were brushing Barbie's hair and
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
How I Got Over My Fear Of Wearing Leggings As Pants
Anyone who tells you that you shouldn't wear leggings is not your real friend. Just kidding — kind of, but leggings are the one sartorial comfort I'll
Jessica Andrews
Shopping
Adorn Your Bridal Party With Jewelry They'll Keep Wearing Af...
If you’re getting married, chances are you’ve already read one of our handy guides to dressing yourself (or your bridesmaids) for bridal showers,
Emily Ruane
Fashion
These Are The 12 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
Eliza Huber
Shopping
New Arrivals To Shop Now, According To These 8 Fashion Buyers
Every season, a fresh crop of rookies hits the “New Arrivals” section of our go-to shopping destinations, and with so much promising product at play,
Emily Ruane
Fashion
In Case You Were Wondering, Tie-Dye Is Still Going Strong
After seeing tie-dye on runways across the globe last season, our editors hailed the print as the up and coming trend of the fall season. Thankfully
Eliza Huber
Fashion
James Charles' Merch Line, Sisters Apparel, Is No Longer Onl...
The drama surrounding James Charles has intensified. The beauty YouTuber’s merch line, Sisters Apparel, appears to be offline altogether, and many fans
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Michelle Obama Just Wore Christopher John Rogers, An Emerging Bla...
Michelle Obama continues to dazzle us with her post-White House fashion. Now that she is a private citizen, the former First Lady is giving us all sorts
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Selena Gomez Wore A Louis Vuitton Crop Top For Her Cannes Debut
Selena Gomez made her Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut earlier today, and she delivered yet another major fashion moment. The singer-slash-actress
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
The Madewell x Outdoor Voices Collab Is Here To Take All My Money
In need of an activewear update? Look no further, because the first Madewell x Outdoor Voices collaboration has officially dropped. The limited-edition
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
24 Denim Shorts That Are Always Cool, Never Basic
Denim shorts, much like the crop tops or tight dresses of the world, tend to dance on that fine line between cool and basic. It's all too easy to settle
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Black-Tie Dresses That Will Stand Out In A Sea Of Tuxedos
That much-anticipated invitation finally came — arriving in the actual mail (not your digital inbox), your name was written by hand on the envelope and
Emily Ruane
Shopping
18 Canvas Sneakers For Painting The Town This Summer
Why do we love canvas shoes? It may have something to do with their throwback connotations. Before synthetic fibers became the trainer standard, canvas
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Why Jennifer Lawrence Chose A Pink Wedding Gown For Her Engagemen...
Wedding bells are ringing for Jennifer Lawrence. Back in February, the actress announced that she’s going to tie the knot with art dealer Cooke Maroney,
Mekita Rivas
unstyled
Kate Hudson: Why Not All Celebrity Brands Are Created Equal
If it seems like there’s a lot of celebrities launching or endorsing stuff right now, you’re not wrong. Just ask Kate Hudson, the Oscar-nominated
Justin Ravitz
Fashion
Cardi B’s Latest Fashion Nova Drop Sold $1 Million On The First Day
After Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, neé Cardi B, mentioned Christian Louboutin footwear — or as she called it, "bloody shoes" — in her hit "Bodak
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
We're Totally Buggin' Over These Nostalgic 'Cluele...
Grab your flip phone and call your BFF because we are totally buggin’ over K-Swiss' new collection inspired by Clueless. The limited-edition capsule
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Target Just Dropped 1,500 New Fashion Items — & These Are The Bes...
Target never ceases to amaze us. Not only do they supply us with all our household needs, they're now the go-to for loads of stuff we don't need. Case in
Eliza Huber
Celebrity Style
Billie Eilish Gets Brutally Honest About Her Body & The Male Gaze...
Billie Eilish is taking the music world by storm, and now she’s coming for fashion. The teen dark pop star appears in the newest Calvin Klein ad
Meagan Fredette
Fashion
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Leaving Network Televi...
It’s the end of an era over at Victoria’s Secret. On Friday, the retailer told employees that its annual fashion show will no longer be televised. The
Mekita Rivas
Shopping
This Is What You Should Be Wearing When You Travel
There's something to be said about the woman who still dresses to the nines at the airport; she's elegant, she's evolved, and she respects the glamour of
Us
