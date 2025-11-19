Midsize & Plus Size Editors’ Honest Reviews of NikeSkims Activewear

“The second look was the sports bra, leggings, and oversized snap-up sweatpants. I really like these pants — the fit is fun and slouchy without feeling sloppy, and I appreciate that the snaps are functional from waist to hem. (I would totally wear them open on a warmer day!) The matte tricot fabric is soft and feels nice too. While I don't often replicate a piece’s exact styling in a lookbook, I took a cue from the model and wore them layered over leggings. The cold weather here made it a no-brainer).



The wide-strap sports bra was where I had real issues, though. I sized up to a 3X in this to be on the safe side, and I still had a lot of spillage at the top (and a little bit at the sides). I have a very full bust, so I get it, but this was firmly on the athleisure side for me (I would not feel comfortable doing anything more vigorous than a brisk walk in this one!) I liked the look of this square neckline bra, but I would caution anyone with a larger cup size to size at least one size up in this style.” — Sarah Chiwaya, Contributing Editor