Béis x Rare Beauty Is The Travel Makeup Collab Of Our Dreams
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Call it a match in celebrity-founder, reader-beloved brand heaven: Béis is teaming up with Rare Beauty to make taking on the go beauty easier (and chicer) than ever.
The three-piece limited-edition collection debuted last night at Selena Gomez's Rare Impact Fund Benefit, and if we know anything about buzzy Béis collabs, we don't expect it to stay in stock for long.
To start, meet The Makeup Brush Pouch (brush set not included), which features an easy-to-clean lining and elastic loops to keep your precious tools safe and secure while en route. Then, there's The Large Cosmetic Pouch (and existing Béis fave but reimagined in a new hue — more on that in a bit), a roomy yet sleek case inspired by a pro makeup artist kit; in addition to a wipeable lining (because spills happen), this all-in-one organizer has plenty of pockets, dividers, brush slots, and even a removable storage pouch to customize your collection exactly how you want. Last but certainly not least, there's the highly covetable Blush Case, which combines the aww factor of the bag charm trend with the utility of holding your favorite shade of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.
And if all of that isn't exciting enough, the entire suite of glam travel essentials has been imagined in an iconic Rare shade, Worth. The warm, rosy tone can be found in liquid and powder blush form, as well as a lip oil, and is somewhat of a house signature. (BTW, this holiday set includes all three products for just $36 if you're keen to try.)
The Béis x Rare Beauty Collection will officially launch online on November 3 at beistravel.com and rarebeauty.com. With holiday travel just around the corner, we recommend setting your alarms so you don't miss out on getting a piece of the extra-special drop.
