I’m A Blush Person Now Thanks To Rare Beauty

The bestselling blush has earned a whopping 698,000 "Loves" on Sephora, and has an overwhelmingly positive rating to match. "[It's the] only blush I will be using ever again! It blends so well even with my fingers, [and] the color matches my skin tone so well," raves one Sephora customer. At $20 a pop (but TBH, they look and feel even *so* luxe), they're on the pricey end of things — but then again, I seriously doubt that I'll ever finish a single one because I only use a dot for each cheek. Finding the right blush to make your skin truly glow from within? Now that's rare.