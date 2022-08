I’m A Blush Person Now Thanks To Rare Beauty

Each blush comes in a small tube and can be dabbed on your cheeks, back of your hand, or a make-up palette using its oversized doe-foot applicator. You need as little as a tiny dot to get a natural flush, but you can certainly build up for a more intense hue. The formulation also dries down into a long-lasting finish. Joy was perfect for summer, and I reached for it constantly for al fresco dinner dates and was perfect for the sunburn-but-make-it-blush trend that's so popular right now. Faith scared me at first, but in the spirit of the purple blush trend, I tapped the smallest amount possible right on top of my cheekbones and blended it out. The result: A just-came-in-from-the-cold berry flush that I actually loved. My favourite of the bunch was Love, which I combined with Faith in the selfie here. (Soft Pinch is perfect for mixing, as you can see in the swatch party above.) A coworker even complimented my rosy cheeks on a video call — that's how good this stuff is.