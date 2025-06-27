These Kiss-Proof Lipsticks Won’t Transfer — & I Have Photographic Evidence
As a beauty girl, I’ve always thought of lipstick as the ultimate accessory. Nothing makes a red lip pop like a white tee and jeans, just as a screen-siren nude lipstick can elevate a glamorous gown by proxy. But you don't always want to leave the evidence of said lipstick on clothes, Champagne coupes, or lovers — and that's where my search for transfer-proof lipstick began.
After copious Google searches (and more Reddit threads than I can count), I decided it was time to put the internet's most recommended picks to the smooch test: a wholesome cheek kiss on my obliging husband. For this review, I judged each product on three core criteria — comfort, transfer-ability, and ease of removal — scored from one (poor) to five (excellent). I selected 12 liquid lipsticks, which are generally more long-wearing and transfer-resistant than creamy bullets, at a range of price points from drugstore to luxury. From there, I applied each one, let it set fully, gave it a single tissue blot to remove any excess — and then planted one on my man. Keep scrolling to see which formulas truly held up, and plan your hot girl summer smooching accordingly.
I tested these internet-famous peel-off liquid lip liners and ended up falling in love with wearing them all over as a lip stain. For lipstick-haters like me, the concept is genius; apply a layer of product, wait for it to dry, and peel it off to reveal a kiss of colour that feels like nothing on the lips. I tried the shade MUAH-ve, and within three minutes it left behind the prettiest muted rose tint. I added a thin layer of clear balm for hydration and kissed my sweet husband on the cheek. The evidence? Nonexistent. I even kissed the back of my hand for good measure and… still nothing.
My only gripe (which is really more a testament to the staying power) is that once it sets, it’s hard to fully remove. That said, the colour stuck around for hours — especially if you let it sit for 10 to 20 minutes before peeling — which is pretty impressive, if you ask me.
I’ve been a Stila fan since my teen years, and I’d argue they were way ahead of the curve when it came to liquid lipsticks. These days, they offer both matte and cream finishes, but my favourite is this shade, Foxy. While I’m not rating for pigmentation, the one-swipe colour payoff and velvety finish are stunning.
Matte formulas — especially liquid ones — usually aren’t the most comfortable, but this one feels surprisingly plush. It doesn’t dry down tight or crackly, just a smooth, velvety matte. I was also surprised that it didn’t transfer, considering how full-coverage it is. After one cheek kiss, there was barely a trace left behind.
Even better: it came off easily with a makeup wipe or oil cleanser, meaning I get the best of both worlds — a bold lip that stays put when I want it to, and disappears when I’m ready to move on..
This is an extremely good liquid lipstick for the price, and it ranked highly across the board. (I'm wearing the shade Los Angeles here, from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina collab.) It has a creamy, whipped texture, making it super-comfortable and non-drying on the lips. Once it sets, it dries down to a satiny matte finish with a hint of sheen. Because it was so creamy and lightweight, I expected the stuff to budge easily — but such was not the case. It did leave a very faint lip print, but depending on the colour, I feel like I wouldn't notice it unless I was looking really closely. Overall thoughts: Right out of the gate, the bar has been set high.
Comfort: 4
Transfer-ability: 4
Ease of Removal: 3
Overall Score: 3.66
Transfer-ability: 4
Ease of Removal: 3
Overall Score: 3.66
Our team tested French makeup artist Violette_FR's Petal Bouche Matte Liquid Lipstick when it first launched, and it's still one of my favourites. The colour Amour Fou is gorgeous — photos truly don't do it justice — and the velvety matte, petal-like texture is sublime. It's not billed as a transfer-proof lipstick, so I was expecting to leave a mark on sweet Jake's cheek. However, I was shocked when there was barely a trace; it loses points for me by requiring a fair bit of scrubbing to get off but not so much that it loses favour in my book.
Comfort: 3
Transfer-ability: 3
Ease of Removal: 2
Overall Score: 2.66
Transfer-ability: 3
Ease of Removal: 2
Overall Score: 2.66
This drugstore liquid lipstick is often GOAT'd as the best long-wear, transfer-proof formula at its price point, and TBH, I had pretty high expectations going in. The name is an obvious nod to its indestructible, long-wear properties, and those can't be faulted. However, kiss-proof, this is not. Even after a pre-smooch blot, it left a clear print in its wake. It's also super-pigmented and dries down to a true matte, so it took some serious elbow grease to get it off — that's where it loses major points for me. However, that's not to say that it's a bad product by any means. I think the shades are stunning, and the pigment is unparalleled among drugstore finds. If you're willing to deal with some dryness and raw lips post-removal, then, by all means, proceed. (I might give the SuperStay Ink Crayon Lipstick a go, as I've heard rave reviews about her.)
Comfort: 4
Transfer-ability: 4
Ease of Removal: 2
Overall Score: 3.33
Comfort: 1
Transfer-ability: 5
Ease of Removal: 1
Overall Score: 2.33
Transfer-ability: 5
Ease of Removal: 1
Overall Score: 2.33
I reviewed a ton of Halsey's About-Face products when the brand launched, and I consider it a highly slept-on player in the beauty game. The Paint-It Matte Lip Color tubes are so cute and collectible, and the pigment load in them is off the charts. TBH, these aren't my favourite to wear; they set within seconds of application (so act fast to clean up the shape), and my lips feel pretty dry with this on. However, I cannot overstate how impervious to transfer these are, especially with a dark crimson shade like Hush Tonite, worn here. If you want to rock a bold lip but also want to play some tonsil hockey, this is the one for you.
Comfort: 5
Transfer-ability: 5
Ease of Removal: 1
Overall Score: 3.66
Comfort: 5
Transfer-ability: 5
Ease of Removal: 5
Overall Score: 5
Transfer-ability: 5
Ease of Removal: 5
Overall Score: 5
I did not see this one emerging as the Nadia Comaneci of this review, but alas, Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Liquid Lip is my big winner. Let me explain: Like the brand's other maracuja oil-infused products, it's meant to be hydrating and kind to lips — check. I think the name is a little misleading, ("juicy" evokes a glossy finish, and this one is a satin matte), but I personally find that a not-super-matte matte is more flattering on me. (It's got a similar, petal-soft finish to Violette_FR's.) I'm wearing the shade Cinnamon here, and not only was it not drying on lips, but it truly didn't move at all. I was so blown away that I actually repeated this test the following day to see if the first result was a fluke, and it was not. It also came off super easily, so I appreciated that it was gentle on my lips. Honestly, I will be stocking TF up on more shades because...wow.
Comfort: 5
Transfer-ability: 2
Ease of Removal: 4
Overall Score: 3.66
Transfer-ability: 2
Ease of Removal: 4
Overall Score: 3.66
Ain't nothin' but a G Suit baby! We also tested this one a while back, so I was glad to revisit it for this review. I went for the shade Drive, which went on as smooth as liquid cashmere. Even after it dried down, it felt like I wasn't wearing lipstick, which is the highest praise I can give to a lipstick in terms of texture. However, this one wasn't the best in terms of transfer-ability, which is where it lost me a tiny bit. However, it came off with ease, and Glossier really knows how to create beautiful shades, so it's by no means a dud.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
