These Glossier Favourites Are So Loved, They Never Leave Our Makeup Bags
If you were online around 2016, Glossier’s millennial pink aesthetic, complete with Instagrammable bubble-wrap pouches and dewy-skinned cool girls, is probably etched into your memory. For a certain generation of beauty lovers, Glossier wasn’t just a brand — it was the brand. The brainchild of Emily Weiss, it championed the mantra of “skin first, makeup second”— a concept that feels ubiquitous today, but was quietly revolutionary at a time when full-coverage makeup reigned supreme.
What Glossier truly excels at is building real and sustained hype for its collection of products, developed with insights sourced from a highly devoted online community. Years later, it’s still a mainstay in our makeup bags, not just for nostalgia’s sake, but because a lot of these products exceeded all of our expectations.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
With that in mind, our beauty editors share the Glossier staples that will always have a spot in their beauty routines.
“Balm Dotcom has earned a permanent spot in my lip product rotation ever since my college days. I lost count of how many I own, and am always elated to find a tube of this in my coat pocket. It’s thick but never gloopy and does a remarkable job at healing dry, flaky skin. I’ve used this universal salve on my cracked cuticles, windburned cheeks, and even to tame my flyaways in a pinch. The formula features castor seed oil and lanolin, both emollients that help to hydrate, soothe, and protect the skin barrier. The latest Banana Pudding flavour, a collaboration with New York's Magnolia Bakery (the cupcake spot famously featured in Sex and the City), is my favourite yet. It smells exactly like the bakery’s signature dessert, with a sugary, realistic banana scent that tempts me to take a bite. I can’t get enough, and the matching keychain is too cute for words.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
“I have to admit, the original Glossier You isn’t for me. But the new Glossier You: Fleur? I’m hooked — it’s addictive. I’d describe it as a beachy floral, thanks to a mineral salt accord that evokes crashing waves and sea spray. It gives the floral notes — fruity osmanthus and coconutty ylang ylang — a tropical twist. I catch hints of banana and piña colada. The dry-down is warm and enveloping, like sun-drenched skin after a day by the ocean, slathered in sunscreen. What really stands out is the staying power: I can spritz it on at 7 a.m. and still catch it lingering into the evening. As such, the scent always attracts compliments. If you like Gucci Bloom, you’ll love this.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I’m always on the lookout for a natural, buildable liquid blush, and Glossier has nailed it with Cloud Paint. The formula blends effortlessly and builds to a seamless flush of colour. I have a few shades in my collection already, with Wisp being my most recent addition. Described as a ‘soft lilac’, I was initially nervous it might lean too cool-toned on me, but it actually delivers the perfect amount of purplish-pink for a fresh yet natural pop of colour. At $38, you get so much product, too. I’ve had one of my other shades for months and have barely made a dent — a little really goes a long way!” — Kristine Romano, art director
“Boy Brow has been a staple in my makeup bag for years — and for good reason. The brush is smaller than most on the market, but don’t underestimate it. It makes light work of beefing up sparse brows, sculpting arches, and defining tiny hairs in the inner and outer corners — all without depositing so much product that you need to clean up afterward. The pomade also doesn’t leave brows feeling rock hard, thanks to a blend of clever plant-based waxes that hold hairs in place without making them stiff. The addition of moisturising soluble collagen keeps brows feeling soft and conditioned. And don’t be fooled by the tiny tube; it lasts for months, even on my big brows.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I own a shelf-collapsing amount of perfumes, but the travel-sized Glossier You is what I always bring with me when I go on a trip. There’s something about this soft and clean scent that never fails to bring me a warm and familiar feeling. The mix of creamy ambrette, slightly salty ambrox, and powdery iris creates this really cosy profile that enhances the natural musk of the skin. It smells different on everyone, which is precisely why I never get bored of it. In addition to wearing this fragrance when I just get out of the shower, I love spritzing it liberally on my pillowcase and sleepwear, especially when I’m away from home. It creates this intimate scent bubble that clings to fabric for ages and brings comfort as I toss and turn at night.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
Shop our favourite Glossier products
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT