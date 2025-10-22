We Tried $1311 Of Victoria Beckham Beauty & These Products Blew Us Away
It doesn’t happen often, but once in a blue moon, a beauty brand will come across our radar (and desks) and manage to convert us savvy beauty editors into full-on fangirls. I could probably count on one hand the number of companies that have unanimously impressed the team of Refinery29 beauty editors, so much so that we can’t help but gush about them in our morning meetings. And if the title of this article wasn’t a dead giveaway, today we’re here to review one of those rare shining stars: Victoria Beckham Beauty. The brand launched in Australia on October 21, with the full range available exclusively at MECCA.
It might seem like an unlikely choice, but it really shouldn’t be; although the brand is relatively new (it's half a decade old) and doesn’t even have a dedicated account on TikTok (that said, VB herself regularly posts GRWMs featuring her products), there is a simple key to the success of the company: The products are just really, really good. Despite the cards being somewhat stacked against each other — naysayers would be quick to write Victoria Beckham Beauty off as yet another celebrity makeup brand — I maintain that I would be just as impressed by the products even if they weren’t backed by a famous face. My colleagues and I regularly quip about the fact that we didn’t want to love it as much as we do, partially owing to how expensive the brand is, but we simply can’t help it. The products are phenomenal, and there’s not much else like it on the market these days. Ahead, the team has a go testing out some of the brand’s most iconic beauty products, from her signature kajal liners to Posh lipsticks, and more.
“I was especially excited to try this after my colleagues overwhelmingly waxed poetic on it, but I truthfully wasn’t obsessed with Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Concealer Pen. (I know, and I’m sorry!) I don’t doubt that it’s genuinely good for your skin — it has a decadent, serum-like texture that feels divine — but this just wasn’t it in terms of coverage. For the price (this was the most expensive product from the brand I tried), I expect this to conceal — and it offered the amount of coverage you’d get from a lightweight skin tint.” – Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“I really love this blush stick. It’s creamy, blendable, and pigmented. One swipe on each cheek added a flush of colour, and you can definitely build this up as much as you want to get a bold pop of colour. However, I’ll be honest — and not just because David told us to — it’s a bit expensive. There are comparable formulas that perform just as well. That said, if you are all about the posh life and are happy to pay a markup for it, then by all means, go on.” – Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“Holy smokes. That’s what I have to say about this eyeliner. Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Satin Kajal is incredibly creamy and glides on beautifully. It’s got a smudger tip on one end to create a lived-in, sultry smoke, but the product is blendable enough that you can also use a brush to buff it out. I felt like the sexiest, most badass version of myself with this eyeliner on, and it was so easy to apply. The pigment is there, and it didn’t irritate my sensitive eyes, even when applied to the waterline. I hoard eyeliners like it’s my job, and this is easily one of the best ones I’ve tried. I tested out two shades — Olive, a deep green, and done of the Jewel formulas, Night Flash, which was a glitter-infused black. Both performed incredibly well in terms of longevity and I’d definitely recommend them for anyone who’s looking for a product to achieve a five-minute smoky eye.” – Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"Don’t let the size fool you. I’ve been using this brow gel every single day for a couple of months and there’s still so much left inside. And thank goodness because it really is excellent. On initial application, the formula feels quite wet, but combined with the teeny tiny plastic teeth, it makes light work of combing each and every hair into place. What’s more, it dries nice and quickly without a trace of residue. No white flakes here! It does make my wiry hairs feel a little hard to the touch, but you wouldn’t guess by looking at them, and my brows don’t budge an inch. No, really. It’s like brow lamination in a tube.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
“I have a lot of brow, so I tend to be quite picky when it comes to tinted gels; too much pigment takes me from zero to Groucho Marx very quickly, and not enough doesn’t lend the definition I’m looking for. The right gel also has to provide moderate yet flexible (read: not crunchy) hold, and keep my bushy arches in place. I’m pleased to report that Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Featherfix is nearly perfect, and I’m convinced that the comb-like applicator is the secret to its performance. I’ve never seen one like it (many brow gel applicators are a teeny, tapered version of a mascara wand, basically), and was really impressed at how it was able to evenly distribute product and allow me to shape my brows to my liking. My lone complaint is that I wish it had a bit more pigment in it — I got the medium brunette shade and feel like I’d still want to fill in gaps with pencil. That said, I still love the feathery, laminated-like look it bestows, and think it’s a really innovative addition to my brow routine.” – Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“This is one of my favourite mascaras. It lengthens, defines, and creates the prettiest Disney princess lashes. I have naturally dark, long lashes so I don’t love thickening, volumising formulas as they weigh my eyes down instead of adding a lifting, eye-opening effect. The brand calls Future Lash 'the LBD of mascara', and it’s a perfect description of the tubing formula. I live in Miami, so I need my mascara to avoid smudges and flaking, and this one does the job — but easily comes off with warm water. When I have this on, it doesn’t look like I’m wearing mascara; it just looks like I have naturally perfect lashes.” – Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“These are, without a doubt, my favourite product I’ve tried from Victoria Beckham Beauty. Allow me to explain: These solo shadows are so pigmented and shimmery, I wouldn’t be surprised if you told me that Victoria herself crushed some of her own diamonds into these. They are ethereal, dazzling things of beauty, and best of all: You can apply them with clean fingers and go. IMO, they are perfect alone (or with a dusting of mascara) and come in a variety of beautiful shades ranging from emerald green to smoky taupe. I will say, the formula is definitely on the softer side, and a little goes a long way; if you’re worried about fallout, I’d recommend doing your eye makeup first before complexion in case you need to do some cleanup after application. If you love glittery eyeshadow, these are definitely worth the investment — you won’t be disappointed.” – Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“I love that Victoria is really playing to her strengths with her brand — sultry eyes, nude lips, flawless skin — and Posh Lipstick is a perfect example. The shade assortment heavily favours neutral tones of beige, pale pinks, and browns, with a few pops of red for good measure. (It’s giving elevated, it’s giving curated.) These feel honestly similar to the Posh Balm, but with the payoff you’d want from a true lipstick. The texture is buttery and hydrating, and the colours are really beautiful, vibrant, and wearable. I also love the smaller bullet since it allows you to be precise with your application and it’s compact enough to fit in a small purse for touch-ups. Again, she is pricey (a running theme), but these truly do feel like a high-end lipstick, on par with any luxury house.” – Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“I tell everyone who’ll listen about how excellent this lip balm is: I’ve been through all four shades this year, it’s that good. My favourite of the bunch, though, has to be Cassis, which bathes lips in a subtle blackberry glaze. Thanks to nourishing murumuru seed butter, it moisturises on a deeper level than most tinted lip balms I’ve tried, and somehow, it makes my lips look three times as plump. I can just slick this on, brush my brows up a little and head out the door. It makes me look — and feel — put together.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
“This might be the most luxurious lip balm I’ve ever tried. I know packaging isn’t everything, but this tube is simply, stunning. (Or shall we say, posh?) It’s got a bit of weight to it, and the balm itself is silky and moisturising. It’s not too heavy and doesn’t have too much of a glossy sheen, which I actually like. My hack is to use this to “prep” my lips before using lipstick or a lip pencil since it absorbs quickly and layers well under other lip products. I can’t wait to try some of the tinted options.” – Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“I applied this right over a thin layer of clear Posh Balm, and it went on like a dream: Creamy, pigmented, and weightless. I got the shade No. 2, which has become a strong contender for my wedding day lip pencil: It’s very transfer (i.e. kiss!) resistant and long-wear, and the shade itself is a beautiful, luminous rosy nude. It’s expensive for a lip pencil, but for the colour payoff and even application, I’d say it’s worth every penny.” – Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“The minute I smelled Rêverie, I knew it would become a staple in my fragrance rotation. Considering the current obsession with gourmand — scents that are slightly sweet and moreish — this is bang on trend. It’s rich and treacly (that’ll be the vanilla and tonka bean) but never overly saccharine thanks to a handful of earthy tobacco and a squeeze of tart plum. This is what I wear when I want to feel quietly powerful, especially because the staying power is second to none. It really is beautiful and arguably my favourite among Beckham’s four fragrances. That said, San Isidro Drive (with warm saffron, lush rose and all-encompassing amber) is a close second. My partner wears this, too, and it smells incredible on him, always earning him countless compliments.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
“On days when my skin looks a little lackluster but I don’t have the patience for makeup, I reach for the Golden version of this moisturiser. Skincare genius Augustinus Bader is the mastermind behind the star ingredient, TFC8, which is made up of amino acids — the building blocks of proteins, to repair and strengthen skin damaged by things like sun exposure and pollution. That explains why my skin looks so much smoother and more radiant when I use it consistently. I love that it lends a subtle glint and it warms up my light olive skin in a way that looks natural, not obviously bronzed. So much so, I just pop on a little brow gel, curl my lashes and go. I can’t get over the luxe packaging, either.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
