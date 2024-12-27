We Tried $779 Of Victoria Beckham Beauty & These Products Blew Us Away

"Don’t let the size fool you. I’ve been using this brow gel every single day for a couple of months and there’s still so much left inside. And thank goodness because it really is excellent. On initial application, the formula feels quite wet, but combined with the teeny tiny plastic teeth, it makes light work of combing each and every hair into place. What’s more, it dries nice and quickly without a trace of residue. No white flakes here! It does make my wiry hairs feel a little hard to the touch, but you wouldn’t guess by looking at them, and my brows don’t budge an inch. No, really. It’s like brow lamination in a tube.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director



“I have a lot of brow, so I tend to be quite picky when it comes to tinted gels; too much pigment takes me from zero to Groucho Marx very quickly, and not enough doesn’t lend the definition I’m looking for. The right gel also has to provide moderate yet flexible (read: not crunchy) hold, and keep my bushy arches in place. I’m pleased to report that Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Featherfix is nearly perfect, and I’m convinced that the comb-like applicator is the secret to its performance. I’ve never seen one like it (many brow gel applicators are a teeny, tapered version of a mascara wand, basically), and was really impressed at how it was able to evenly distribute product and allow me to shape my brows to my liking. My lone complaint is that I wish it had a bit more pigment in it — I got the medium brunette shade and feel like I’d still want to fill in gaps with pencil. That said, I still love the feathery, laminated-like look it bestows, and think it’s a really innovative addition to my brow routine.” – Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer