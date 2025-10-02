I Have Been Changed For Good, Thanks To r.e.m. Beauty’s New Wicked Drop
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If epic pop culture moments like Barbie and The Summer I Turned Pretty have taught us anything, it's that a timely, well-executed collab can work wonders to transport and immerse viewers into the world of their favorite big- and small-screen characters. And if last year's countless Wicked brand collections are any indication, we're gearing up for another season of green and pink everything with the forthcoming release of Wicked: For Good. And naturally, we can't begin to talk about Wicked collections without mentioning Ariana Grande's own makeup brand, r.e.m. Beauty.
If you, like me, have been voraciously consuming every morsel of For Good content as the November premiere date approaches, prepare yourselves; r.e.m. Beauty x Wicked: For Good is the ultimate beauty collection for you to obsessulate over. The limited-edition capsule features nine products, spanning blush trios, plumping lip glosses, metallic eyeliners inspired by the Emerald City, and a very special 12-pan eyeshadow palette inspired by the Ozian Forest — a locale that's featured prominently in the sequel. Also noteworthy: Two makeup sets inspired by For Good's leading ladies, Glinda and Elphaba, with four full-size products each.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
I personally consider myself a Glinda rising, Elphaba sun, and Nessarose moon, so I immediately gravitated towards the moody, earthy tones in the Elphaba Makeup Set and the Ozian Forest Eyeshadow Palette. For an everyday fall look, I used a couple matte neutral shades from the palette — a pale beige called "Confusifying," "Witching Hour" (a warm tan), and "The Grimmerie" (a milk chocolate) in the crease. Then, I applied a plummy lip & cheek tint from the Elphaba set (the shade is "Braverism," which...love) as a lipstick and blush, and added the glossy balm in the shade Wickedness (a sheer brown with golden-magenta micro glitter) to round out the lip combo. I already happened to be wearing a green cardigan and my hair in a long braid, which totally brought the Elphaba vibes to life.
Another favorite from the collection is the greenish-gold "Elphie" shade of the Starlet liquid eyeshadows (my all-time favorite product by the brand), worn underneath the gold metallic shade ("All Roads Lead To The Wizard") from the Ozian Forest palette, paired with curled lashes and mascara for a statement eye look.
I was already a fan of r.e.m. Beauty, but if you haven't yet tried the brand, I for one can't think of a better time to get acquainted than now. You can already shop the full Wicked: For Good collection on rembeauty.com, and at Ulta Beauty stores and online on October 5. As for me? I'm already planning my premiere look...
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT