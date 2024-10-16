Channel Elphaba & Glinda With These 10 Wicked Fashion Collaborations

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
You’ve watched all the trailers, you’ve giggled at the charming cast interviews, you’ve practiced “Defying Gravity” in the mirror — you’re ready to hop on the train to Oz in November. There’s perhaps one more thing you can do to prep, though: Shop one of the many, many excellent Elphaba and Glinda-themed collaborations ahead of Wicked's Nov. 22 release in theaters.
Inspired by the leading witches played by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, these fashion-forward Wicked collections are worth ogling over, whether you’re in the market for a classic logo T-shirt or are looking for costume jewelry sets to make you feel like you’re part of the ensemble. Wear them around the house, to the theater, or for Halloween. We promise that these limited-edition products from brands like H&M and Béis are “gonna be popular.”
We’ve rounded up the best Wicked collaborations on the market and ones that are dropping soon, from Aldo shoes to Eugenia Kim headwear, ahead of the film's debut.
Inspired by the leading witches played by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, these fashion-forward Wicked collections are worth ogling over, whether you’re in the market for a classic logo T-shirt or are looking for costume jewelry sets to make you feel like you’re part of the ensemble. Wear them around the house, to the theater, or for Halloween. We promise that these limited-edition products from brands like H&M and Béis are “gonna be popular.”
We’ve rounded up the best Wicked collaborations on the market and ones that are dropping soon, from Aldo shoes to Eugenia Kim headwear, ahead of the film's debut.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aldo x Wicked
Step into the Land of Oz… in spellbinding heels! Aldo’s Wicked collaboration, which releases on October 17, is full of bewitching shoes, handbags, jewelry, and more accessories, like hair bows and sunglasses. Choose whether you want to channel Elphaba or Glinda in emerald green and black or head-to-toe bubblegum pink and white. (Don’t worry: Both are dripping in crystals, pearls, and gold charms.) There are even men's shoes and a unique advent calendar. The collection is also Ariana Grande-approved — she wore custom Aldo pumps inspired by the collaboration on Saturday Night Live.
Target x Wicked
What happens when you put Wicked costume designer Paul Tazewell and beloved retailer Target together? Well, you get magic (at an affordable price point). In a video, Tazewell said he wanted to create contrasting pieces that could complement each other, incorporating “grounded” textured knits to represent Elphaba and “airborne” sheer fabrics for Glinda. The adult and kids collection includes cozy season staples like sweatsuits, slippers, and blankets.
Béis x Wicked
Although Elphaba and Glinda take to the skies in brooms and bubbles, you can still fly in style… with stunning luggage. Béis has a Wicked luggage collab that sees the brand’s best-selling hard suitcases, weekender bags, totes, and toiletry bags rendered in limited-edition greens and pinks, plus magical ombré. You can also look forward to the new small carry-on rollers releasing on December 4, just in time for holiday travel.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
H&M x Wicked
Another brand that knows a thing or two about creating lust-worthy collaborations is H&M. The R29 reader-favorite retailer recently dropped a whimsical Wicked capsule that includes pieces you can wear to the theater, as well as styles that Glinda or Elphaba may don themselves. While many of the accessories and beauty products have sold out, you can still wave your wand (read: credit card) to graphic T-shirts, an edgy asymmetrical dress, and a silk makeup hair band.
Cambridge Satchel x Wicked
If you’re looking to sport a style from the actual film, you’ll be delighted to know that British heritage brand Cambridge Satchel has a bag and accessory collection that includes the pink Binocular Bag that Grande as Glinda is seen wearing in the trailer. There are several leather, velvet, and glitter-finish handbags, pouches, and charms that take inspiration from Glinda, Elphaba, Shiz University, and the Grimmerie spell book. Whether you reach for a jet black messenger or a green-and-pink colorblocked crossbody, any of these styles will transport you into the world of Wicked.
Lele Sadoughi x Wicked
While most brands have collaborated with Wicked the movie, accessory brand Lele Sadoughi worked with the Broadway musical in honor of its 20th anniversary. The 12-piece collection is inspired by Glinda and Elphaba’s iconic styles, featuring statement headbands, bedazzled hair bows, and wand-inspired earrings. The pink-striped organza headband is even crafted from the same fabric used in Glinda’s on-stage dress, which any theater kid could cry over.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Vera Bradley x Wicked
Enchanting and opulent, Vera Bradley’s Wicked collaboration is split up into the rosy Glinda Collection and hypnotic Elphaba Collection. The 35-piece assortment includes travel bags and accessories, handbags, apparel, and home décor in whimsical patterns inspired by the Emerald City and its characters. Shop for a weekender, jewelry pouch, silk scarf, and matching umbrella for your travels, or slip into a robe and slippers with a throw blanket and printed tumbler for cozy days in.
Claire's x Wicked
Get into the spirit of the much-anticipated film with cutesy costume jewelry and accessories from Claire’s. The brand’s new Wicked merchandise includes necklaces, earrings, scrunchies, and pins that you can wear together or split with your bestie. There are also several bow clips, a charm keychain, and on-theme stationery. The full collection launches on November 7, so keep an eye on this space to shop.
Eugenia Kim x Wicked
You may not want to walk around in a witch hat like Elphaba, but you can still sport Wicked-inspired headwear this fall and winter. On October 24, Eugenia Kim is releasing elevated hats, headpieces, and cool-weather accessories like scarves and fingerless gloves inspired by the film. To channel either Elphaba or Glinda, pick between sultry dark green or sweet light pink beanies, berets, wide-brim hats, and headbands. Many styles even include gold and silver Oz logo plates.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aerie x Wicked
Aerie’s Wicked capsule was one of the first collaborations to drop, which means many styles have been selling out. But you can still feel cute and cozy in several of the collection’s logo sweatshirts, sweatpants, T-shirts, and crew socks. Lounge around your home in style bubble-printed boxer shorts and oversized tees.