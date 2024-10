Channel Elphaba & Glinda With These 10 Wicked Fashion Collaborations

You’ve watched all the trailers, you’ve giggled at the charming cast interviews, you’ve practiced “Defying Gravity” in the mirror — you’re ready to hop on the train to Oz in November. There’s perhaps one more thing you can do to prep, though: Shop one of the many, many excellent Elphaba and Glinda-themed collaborations ahead of Wicked's Nov. 22 release in theaters.Inspired by the leading witches played by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, these fashion-forward Wicked collections are worth ogling over, whether you’re in the market for a classic logo T-shirt or are looking for costume jewelry sets to make you feel like you’re part of the ensemble. Wear them around the house, to the theater, or for Halloween . We promise that these limited-edition products from brands like H&M and Béis are “gonna be popular.”We’ve rounded up the best Wicked collaborations on the market and ones that are dropping soon, from Aldo shoes to Eugenia Kim headwear, ahead of the film's debut.