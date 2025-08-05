14 Latine-Owned Brands Serving Tenniscore
The U.S. Open is a few weeks away, meaning there's still some time to put together some seasonal looks. Whether you're headed to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York or hosting a watch party at home, the vibe is preppy — and no, not Gen Z’s hoodie-and-jeans interpretation (sorry, friends!). We mean Y2K prep: polos, pleats, tennis skirts, and tennis bracelets.
Preppy and tennis have long been linked, and tenniscore brings that classic, sporty aesthetic back with a feminine spirit to it all. You’ve probably seen it all over Pinterest and reimagined by some of your fave celebs and content creators — from Kali Uchis’ mami chula looks to Sarita Cuervo’s sporty-cute fits — everyone seems to want to look court-ready without breaking a sweat.
Tenniscore works because it’s effortlessly chic. It’s easy to wear, versatile, and feminine and it’s comfortable and appropriate whether courtside or curbside. These 15 Latine-owned brands are putting their own spin on the trend, merging classic prep with their expressive Latin American roots.
