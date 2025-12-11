R29 Winter Lookbook: 5 Festive Looks To Recreate This Season

The Roaring Twenties have been reimagined with this modern flapper moment for those who love to show up and show out. “We wanted to lean into this idea of the ‘20s and that being a reference point for celebration and holiday,” says Nicholson. “We kept the idea of craftsmanship as it relates to things like beading, but made it feel new and fresh.” Glossy, gasoline-like lids replace the traditional going-out smoky eye for a sultry effect that feels positively modern. Sculpted cheekbones and contoured lips are the coolest supporting actors.



Get the look: When putting together a late-night look, consider deep palettes and lots of sparkle. Nicholson’s only note is to reach for “beaded anything.” Opt for a flapper-esque dress that has a drop waist or is knee-length, and modernize it by wearing it over a pair of chic culottes. And no, you shouldn’t shy away from headwear. Rather than a kitschy feather headpiece, consider a dramatic headband or oversized bow barrette.