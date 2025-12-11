R29 Winter Lookbook: 5 Festive Looks To Recreate This Season
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
What comes to mind when you think of winter? For some, it’s glittery parties, for others, maybe it’s après ski. For all, no matter where you close out the year — and welcome a new one — we hope it’s a well-deserved rest and a fresh start in style. Here’s where the latest edition of the R29 Lookbook comes in.
We gave three industry-leading creatives across styling, makeup, and nails the ultimate task: Dream up five unforgettable winter looks that capture everything the most magical time of year has to offer: Holiday parties, snowy getaways, cozy nights in, Valentine’s Day dinners, and everything in between.
For glam, we tapped celebrity makeup artist and founder of KJH.brand, Katie Jane Hughes. Fresh off a global tour with Dua Lipa, Hughes applied her refreshingly real (read: Endlessly DIY-able) approach to editorial beauty. Then there’s nail artist Naomi Yasuda, who counts Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, and Madonna among her most notable clients. Last, but not least, rounding out our dream team roster is fashion stylist Christine Nicholson, whose work has graced magazines, runways, and now Refinery29.
So go ahead and unwrap our gift to you this season: The Winter 2026 R29 Lookbook — and tips on how you can recreate each vibe.
We gave three industry-leading creatives across styling, makeup, and nails the ultimate task: Dream up five unforgettable winter looks that capture everything the most magical time of year has to offer: Holiday parties, snowy getaways, cozy nights in, Valentine’s Day dinners, and everything in between.
For glam, we tapped celebrity makeup artist and founder of KJH.brand, Katie Jane Hughes. Fresh off a global tour with Dua Lipa, Hughes applied her refreshingly real (read: Endlessly DIY-able) approach to editorial beauty. Then there’s nail artist Naomi Yasuda, who counts Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, and Madonna among her most notable clients. Last, but not least, rounding out our dream team roster is fashion stylist Christine Nicholson, whose work has graced magazines, runways, and now Refinery29.
So go ahead and unwrap our gift to you this season: The Winter 2026 R29 Lookbook — and tips on how you can recreate each vibe.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Weather-Maxxer
The classic après-ski aesthetic will never go out of style, but it can always be refreshed for everyday wear. Stylist Christine Nicholson says the Snowed Under look is “who I would want to be on any given day,” and adds that it was inspired by “skiing in the Alps, vintage Chanel ads, and vintage Courrèges.” But it’s reimagined so that you can channel a ski resort vacationer even if you live far from the slopes. That means reaching for hooded scarves, slip skirts, and Moon Boots rather than actual ski apparel.
Instead of icy, frosty tones, makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes interpreted the theme through healthy, glowing skin, softly sculpted lids and cheekbones, and, most notably, a delicate smattering of rhinestone freckles applied individually. Meanwhile, nail artist Naomi Yasuda remixed the classic French manicure with 3D textured tips reminiscent of frozen geodomes. An elongated, squared shape adds old-school glam.
Get the look: “I think to pull any ski look together, you need a really great hat or snood, and a fantastic pair of goggles or eyewear,” says Nicholson. She also highlights “ribbed leggings — knit, preferably cashmere or merino wool,” as a winter wardrobe staple, and suggests adding a statement scarf to look stylish without sacrificing warmth. “I think you can guarantee warmth and functionality wearing a scarf, and you can still always turn out a look.”
Instead of icy, frosty tones, makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes interpreted the theme through healthy, glowing skin, softly sculpted lids and cheekbones, and, most notably, a delicate smattering of rhinestone freckles applied individually. Meanwhile, nail artist Naomi Yasuda remixed the classic French manicure with 3D textured tips reminiscent of frozen geodomes. An elongated, squared shape adds old-school glam.
Get the look: “I think to pull any ski look together, you need a really great hat or snood, and a fantastic pair of goggles or eyewear,” says Nicholson. She also highlights “ribbed leggings — knit, preferably cashmere or merino wool,” as a winter wardrobe staple, and suggests adding a statement scarf to look stylish without sacrificing warmth. “I think you can guarantee warmth and functionality wearing a scarf, and you can still always turn out a look.”
The Festive Guest
This one’s for the party girls. Inspired by the New Year’s Eve ball drop, this look is meant for celebrating with your besties on nights out. “I think New York is such a special [place] right now, and we've had a hard year. So celebration looks and moments are where I'm at,” explains Nicholson. Your look doesn’t have to be a stereotypical sequin mini dress, nor does your holiday soirée glam need to take hours to achieve. Allow us to present the following: Brushed-up brows, a kissable cocoa lip, and rose-gold eyeshadow — best found under the mistletoe.
Get the look: This sparking look can be achieved by mixing high and low pieces, like pairing a statement chainmail top with your favorite baggy jeans. Nicholson adds: “Whether it's real diamonds or Swarovski crystals or cubic zirconia, anyone can make a really simple look dazzle.” Unexpected accessories like peek-a-boo bralettes and arm cuffs can also make an outfit more interesting and special.
Get the look: This sparking look can be achieved by mixing high and low pieces, like pairing a statement chainmail top with your favorite baggy jeans. Nicholson adds: “Whether it's real diamonds or Swarovski crystals or cubic zirconia, anyone can make a really simple look dazzle.” Unexpected accessories like peek-a-boo bralettes and arm cuffs can also make an outfit more interesting and special.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Errand Runner
The girls who get it, get it: Throw on a cozy cardigan, pick up a matcha, and head to hot yoga. This dreamy, layered look — inspired by “girls’ winter trips to Pilates,” according to Nicholson — is the ultimate athleisure ‘fit. Here, fresh (but never sweaty) skin and a monochromatic wash of color across lids, lips, and cheeks mimics the look of a post-workout flush.
Get the look: Whether you’re actually taking a barre class or having friends over for hot chocolate, layer up your tops and bottoms for a ballerina aesthetic. “Anyone can get a pair of leggings or colored tights, whether they want to wear them with the full foot or ankle cutouts,” Nicholson suggests. A pair of ballerina flats will always be the sweetest finishing touch.
Get the look: Whether you’re actually taking a barre class or having friends over for hot chocolate, layer up your tops and bottoms for a ballerina aesthetic. “Anyone can get a pair of leggings or colored tights, whether they want to wear them with the full foot or ankle cutouts,” Nicholson suggests. A pair of ballerina flats will always be the sweetest finishing touch.
The Demuralist
The Roaring Twenties have been reimagined with this modern flapper moment for those who love to show up and show out. “We wanted to lean into this idea of the ‘20s and that being a reference point for celebration and holiday,” says Nicholson. “We kept the idea of craftsmanship as it relates to things like beading, but made it feel new and fresh.” Glossy, gasoline-like lids replace the traditional going-out smoky eye for a sultry effect that feels positively modern. Sculpted cheekbones and contoured lips are the coolest supporting actors.
Get the look: When putting together a late-night look, consider deep palettes and lots of sparkle. Nicholson’s only note is to reach for “beaded anything.” Opt for a flapper-esque dress that has a drop waist or is knee-length, and modernize it by wearing it over a pair of chic culottes. And no, you shouldn’t shy away from headwear. Rather than a kitschy feather headpiece, consider a dramatic headband or oversized bow barrette.
Get the look: When putting together a late-night look, consider deep palettes and lots of sparkle. Nicholson’s only note is to reach for “beaded anything.” Opt for a flapper-esque dress that has a drop waist or is knee-length, and modernize it by wearing it over a pair of chic culottes. And no, you shouldn’t shy away from headwear. Rather than a kitschy feather headpiece, consider a dramatic headband or oversized bow barrette.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Holiday Host
Whether you’re hosting a holiday dinner, attending your office party, or watching a performance of The Nutcracker, you should feel elevated and festive for all of your RSVPs. Nicholson cites “a really fabulous person at an office party” and the idea of elevating more professional attire. This tone-on-tone look — which pops thanks to all the texture — is the vibe we’re going for this season. For beauty, lit-from-within skin meets a soft wash of shimmery teal across the eyes for a result that feels refreshing and unexpected in a sea of frosty, icy makeup.
Get the look: You can almost always ensure you look chic and effortlessly put-together in monochrome, especially in snowy whites — like Pantone’s 2026 Color of the Year: Cloud Dancer. Consider playing with textures across each piece of your outfit for a festive touch. Nicholson suggests investing in a cropped, shaggy, faux fur jacket to easily recreate the look.
Get the look: You can almost always ensure you look chic and effortlessly put-together in monochrome, especially in snowy whites — like Pantone’s 2026 Color of the Year: Cloud Dancer. Consider playing with textures across each piece of your outfit for a festive touch. Nicholson suggests investing in a cropped, shaggy, faux fur jacket to easily recreate the look.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT