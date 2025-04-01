All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Hear us out — painting your nails can be an indulgent experience. Imagine it’s a Thursday night; maybe you've self-tanned and are sitting under a red-light mask. You pull out your crystal nail file and a bottle of polish, queue up an episode of Love Is Blind, and paint while watching (or rather, cringing over) the reunion. The result? The shiny nails you enjoy for the next week, plus the fringe benefit of a lovely evening of self-care.
Jess Brush, a nail artist and content creator, has always approached her at-home manicures as a treat. Over the past decade, she's built an online community of over 117,000 Instagram followers who appreciate her natural-nail philosophy — exclusively DIY nail art, no gels. Brush offers tips on how to care for your nails, not necessarily so you stay away from the salon (keep going if that brings you joy) but to underscore that a DIY manicure can be a pampering experience for anyone with the right routine.
Here, we break down Brush's tips for making the at-home manicure something you relish, as well as the seven essentials she swears by.
A glass nail file
Step one: Upgrade your rough emery board to a glass — or crystal — nail file. The latter is typically made from high-quality tempered glass that delivers a “gentle grit” for filing, reducing breakage, peeling, and splitting. “A glass file is easier to control,” adds Brush, making it a better option for weak nails. "You can press down hard and take off a lot of nail, but when you press down lightly, you can do detail work on the corners. It's much more versatile than an emery board."
Brush swears by the glass file from Cirque Colors. “It's my favorite and the only one I use,” she says. “It's about $12 — a little pricier than an emery board — but it lasts. I've had the same file for three years, and it still looks the same as when I got it.” Not only is a glass file longer-lasting, but it's also easier to clean.
Non-acetone nail polish remover
The problem with many non-acetone nail polish removers — which are gentler on the nails compared to acetone-based options — is that they require a little elbow grease to remove polish. But Brush found her white buffalo in the Olive & June Nail Polish Remover Pot, $10. “It's the only acetone-free nail polish remover I've used that takes off polish like an acetone remover would,” she says. “I don't understand how it works, but it takes your nail polish off in two seconds.”
Brush also loves the Tenoverten The Rose Wipes, $12, which are acetone-free and portable. “If I'm traveling and I want to do my manicure while I'm somewhere else, I'll use one of those little towelettes to take off my polish and redo my nails,” she says. Pro tip: Whatever nail polish remover you're using, make sure to wash your hands afterward. “A lot of people don't do that,” says Brush, “but when I don't wash the nail polish remover off my nails, they'll hurt and almost feel bruised. I even keep a bamboo nail brush in a little dish by my sink to scrub the nail polish remover off my fingers.”
A great neutral nail polish (and a few special additions)
If you're looking for a neutral polish that looks like your nails but better, try Orly Rose Colored Glasses, $10.50. (Fun fact: Jeff Pink, the founder of Orly, invented the French manicure; this polish is essentially a bottled-up French.) “It looks good on every skin tone, is super easy to apply, and is not streaky at all,” says Brush, who wears Rose Colored Glasses on its own and uses it as a base for nail art. “I order it in ten packs because I use it so much,” she adds. “Also, I’ll give a bottle to friends trying to get their nails healthy and natural.”
To build your at-home nail kit beyond neutrals, start with the classics like OPI and Essie. “They both have good brushes and an extensive color range," says Brush. The OPI brush is square (almost like a paintbrush), whereas the Essie brush is slightly more curved. For nail art, Brush prefers OPI: “If someone wants to do nail art, like a French tip, I would recommend a brush that is not rounded,” she explains. “Essie is great for a solid manicure.”
For your third-tier “specialty” colors, Brush loves Nailberry, a London-based nail brand: “It's really popular in Europe,” she says, not to mention Cirque Colors. “If you're looking for a cute topper, like something with shimmer, Cirque Colors is constantly [launching] specialty colors every few months,” adds Brush. “They're a cool, small brand based in Brooklyn and mix everything by hand.”
A quick-dry top coat
It's easy to skip top coat polish, but Brush says that if you find the right one, you'll want to put it on after every manicure. “My all-time favorite top coat is from a small brand called Glisten & Glow,” says Brush. “I like it because it makes your nails fully dry in ten minutes. It's shiny and makes your polish last a long time. I order it in packs of 10.”
Cuticle oil
Like sunscreen, the best cuticle oil is the one you want to apply daily, so it’s important to find one you like. Consider your preferred delivery system (rollerball, brush, dropper) and scent (floral, herbal, or unscented). “My number one is the OPI Cuticle Oil,” Brush offers. “It's in a dropper, it's unscented, and it's ultra-hydrating. I love the glass dropper aspect of it; there's something satisfying for me about the clink of the glass.” But rollerball options are better for traveling. Brush uses the Tenoverten The Rose Oil, $26, or Dr. Dana Cuticle Oil, $18.
Hand lotion
Using hand lotion regularly is another key component to a strong, healthy nail routine. Brush recommends pausing to rub your hand lotion into each nail bed. “Once I started rubbing the lotion into my nails, I noticed a big difference in the health of my nails,” she says. “Even when I have nail polish on — which I always do — it's helpful to use the lotion to incorporate the oils back into the skin and nails.”
Her favorite hand lotions include Orly Argan Hand Creme, $13.90, and Goldfaden Hands to Heart Hand Cream, $38, which she keeps on her bedside table. “The one that I take in my purse is Grown Alchemist Anti-Bacterial Hand Cream,” Brush adds. “It smells nice, absorbs quickly, and it's antibacterial. I like that [the tube is] metal. I love using it on the plane. It has a relaxing smell, so it gives you a moment of luxury.”
Nail strengthener (as needed)
The final piece is a nail strengthener, which should only be used as needed. “Overusing nail strengthener is counterintuitive because it makes your nails brittle, so it's something you shouldn't overdo,” explains Brush. “If you're recovering from gel or acrylics, then yes, you should use it once a month.” In these cases, Brush recommends the OPI Nail Strengthener, $19.96. “I have friends who swear by it,” she says. “But if you don't need it, don't use it. I don't need it because my nails are strong and healthy.” Obviously, from this routine.
