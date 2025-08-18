Deep French Nails Are The Throwback Trend Set To Be On Everyone’s Tips
There are a plethora of playful nail trends to take your pick from this year, from summer’s sardine nails and guava manicures to polka-dot prints and aurora chrome finishes. Yet amidst this current obsession with color, patterns, and high shine, there’s been something of a resurgence of more classic styles with a contemporary twist. Right now it’s the deep French manicure: a retro revival that’s about to take over as one of the most-requested styles in nail salons.
Celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt — especially her recent set on Kylie Jenner — has no doubt played a major role in the trend’s rapid rise in online searches recently. The style is delightfully retro and characterized by the way that the classic French tips extend even further down the nail bed than usual, meaning the look is sometimes referred to as a “thick French” manicure.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Interested in a modern update on this timeless style? Here’s everything you need to know about it.
What is the deep French manicure?
Think of the deep French manicure as the glamorous sister to the classic French. “It’s got a really ‘90s, early ‘00s feel and I always think of it as the ultimate mob wife manicure,” explains London-based nail artist and manicurist Mariana Augusto. “Icons like Britney Spears, Missy Elliott, and Pamela Anderson were all papped rocking this look back in the day, and, although it definitely isn’t for everyone, as a nail artist, I am obsessed with it,” she says.
Unlike the traditional thin white line that traces where your nail naturally extends above the nail bed, the deep French features a thicker, curved white band that reaches much further down the nail. This creates much more of a pronounced contrast between the sheer pink or nude base shade and the white of your French tips. “Think of it as clean girl nails but for baddies,” laughs Augusto.
How do you create the deep French manicure?
I assumed that if you’ve already nailed a classic French tip, then the deep French can’t be too difficult. However, getting this look right actually involves even more precision. “A deep French tip nail is a lot more complex than a regular or skinny French,” says Augusto. “The attention to symmetry has to be on point; one wrong move and the French can suddenly look totally off and change the dynamic of the entire nail,” she explains.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
@kaelimaee NO IM OBSESSED💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼 ty for the inspo @kennedy #nails #nailinspo #nailday #thickfrenchtips #frenchtip #summernails #nailtransition #fyp #viral ♬ Mystical Magical - Benson Boone
If you’re a pro like Augusto, or have a real eye for detail, then she recommends free-handing the tip — carefully painting a thick, curved line halfway down the nail bed before filling in the tip. “I flip my client's hand over to face me straight on to make sure everything is looking even,” she says. However, Augusto also mentions that there are tutorials online where nail artists use grids or specific line placements to help you get that perfect deep French look.
@.mariahnina Full in depth tutorial on my YouTube (linked in bio) ✨ #frenchtips #thickfrenchtips #almondfrenchnails #nailart #diynailart #longnails ♬ Being a Girl - Jonica
Ready to update your classic manicure? Keep scrolling for our favorite deep French manicures to inspire your next look.
Deep Chrome
Keeping the color combination classic, nail artist Rina Maloku (aka @glamscape.studio) adds a 2025 twist to this deep French look in the form of an ultra-glossy chrome finish. Try Essie Gel Couture Metallic Glaze Top Coat, $13, to recreate the shine at home.
Polka Dots
Combining two of this summer’s hottest trends — beach nails and polka dots — this manicure created by Mariana Augusto (aka @nails.by.mana) is perfectly playful.
Bow Down
A deep French might feel like an edgier alternative to the classic style, but add a few coquettish ribbons and sparkling gems, and you’ll get an altogether cutesier look like this one by @slaynailsandtattoos.
‘90s Nude
Switch the stark white tips with a soft nude like @esyfloresy_nails, and the result is a cool monochromatic ‘90s manicure that will go with everything. OPI Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Over-Slay Your Welcome, $14.49, is the perfect peachy neutral with a glossy finish.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Red Wine
Nail artist Stacey Machin’s cherry red French takes a classic color but gives it a contemporary update with those extended tips — and it works just as well now as it will in fall and winter. Manucurist Nail Polish in Dark Pansy, $14, is the ultimate burgundy shade.
Sharp Stiletto
While many deep French nails are being sported on oval or almond nail shapes, nail artist @dovenailsbysharon has gone full-out retro glamour with this perfectly executed stiletto manicure.
Silver Tips
Silver nails are hugely popular right now, so it makes perfect sense that nail artist Lucy Brooks would take inspiration from the trending hue for these fun, deep French tips.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT