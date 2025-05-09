Jelly Nails & Neon Brights: 11 Wearable Nail Trends To Usher In Summer

The beauty of this year’s nail trends is that they work regardless of the weather. Take the versatile “no-makeup” makeup manicure, shimmering pixie dust nails or chrome French tips, for example, all of which have proven timeless. And while minimalist manicures have ruled thanks to their classic color palettes, summer always brings bolder, head-turning nail looks.
Whether you love a pared-back Californian beach vibe or a heatwave-worthy riot of brights, this summer’s hottest nail trends are undeniably fun. Ahead, we caught up with our favorite nail experts and top manicurists to bring you their predictions for 11 of the very best summer nail trends to try once the sunshine hits.
Icy Blue
Pastel hues are a staple for summer, but they’re about to get even cooler. “Inspired by ocean hues and breezy holiday vibes, pale icy blue is a contemporary color choice for summer 2025,” says session manicurist Ami Streets. While blue might sound bold, it’s surprisingly fresh and subtle when worn all over like this color block manicure by manicurist Rayhana Osman. Streets recommends Chanel Le Vernis Nail Color in 125 Muse, $33, as “a beautiful powder blue that’s perfect for summer.”
Jelly Nails
Originating in Korea and Japan, the jelly nail trend has been slowly emerging as one to watch — and it recently exploded on social media when Hailey Bieber stepped out in her own jelly manicure at Coachella this year. Defined by its slightly translucent finish and playful color palette (often combined with 3D details), jelly nails are fun and fresh. We love this pink-toned marble set by Paris-based nail artist @camillegdzle58.
Whipped Vanilla
For the minimalists among us, manicurist and Bio Sculpture top tech Julia Diogo predicts there will still be a space for nudes this summer: “A creamy, whipped vanilla is perfect for summer as it gives off the most amazing sunset hues in certain lights while still being neutral,” she explains. Her color pick? Bio Sculpture’s Vanilla Skyline, $14.50, as seen in this chic set by manicurist Amy Burvill.
Polka Dots
Micro nail art will continue to be hugely popular for summer, and session and celebrity manicurist Sophia Stylianou thinks that polka dots will be everywhere. “Small polka dots are a great way to begin adding more playful color to your manicure,” she explains. This set by Studio Bloom takes two breakout shades of the year — butter yellow and mocha mousse — and elevates them for the season ahead with a dotty design.
Avocado Tips
Green nails took off in spring and will continue to do so, but it’s avocado in particular that nail artist Carmelina (aka @hicarmelina) is most excited by. “Avocado green, especially when used for French tips, has that fresh ‘cool-girl’ twist and works perfectly with sun-kissed skin,” she explains. Recreate this double French look by digital creator Mateja Novakovic with Mancurist’s Nail Polish in Sweet Pea, $14.
British Manicure
Bookmark the British manicure as one you’ll be seeing everywhere this summer. “It’s a modern, more natural take on the classic French manicure,” explains Rebecca Crawforth, founder of nail tools brand Navy Professional. “Soft, clean and effortlessly polished, it’s about sheer, healthy-looking nails with a subtle tip.” Recreate this beautifully simple nail look by Lucy Rebecca with a coat of sheer pink polish like Essie’s Nail Polish in Mademoiselle, $10.
Beach Vibes
Coastal accents and beachy vibes make for a fresh and breezy option for summer. “I’ve noticed a huge increase in requests for tiny nail art and 3D detail, like tiny seashells and sea creatures, which are accents you can’t go wrong with,” says Carmelina. Nail tech Hannah Leong's starfish set combines hand-painted details with powder blue tips and a beautiful shell texture.
Pastel Ombré
Color blending techniques like marbling, gradient, and aura nails are ideal for summer, but Streets has ombré bookmarked as the hottest option. “Effortlessly blending pastel shades in a soft ombré gradient creates a delicate sun-kissed effect that feels light, airy, and totally on-trend,” says Streets. Nail creator Anahi Victoria uses a blend of sunset-inspired shades for this dreamy look.
Fluoro Brights
While neon hues won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, there’s something about a Day-Glo manicure that truly marks the arrival of sunshine season. If you’re not sure about a block color, go for a micro French tip in a brighter-than-bright shade, but if you want to make a statement, then a fluoro green (like Julia Diogo’s kiwi manicure) ticks all the boxes. Recreate it with Sally Hansen's Insta-Dri Syrup Nail Polish in The Drizz, $7.99.
Chrome Appeal
While metallics traditionally tend to dominate as a fall and winter trend, Diogo predicts they will translate well to summer nail looks, too: “I love to keep things micro when it comes to nail art, so touches of chrome are nice for a minimal yet summer-focused look,” she explains. We’ll be rushing to recreate this pastel and chrome combination by N’DAO Shoreditch at our next trip to the salon.
Butter Yellow
Last but by no means least, this year’s hottest nail color — butter yellow — will continue to be on everyone’s nails for summer. Streets rates it for its “soft, chic, and effortlessly fresh” finish. It plays nicely with a multitude of nail art designs, too. This one by Laktalk nail salon screams summer with its mermaid textures and shell embellishments.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.
