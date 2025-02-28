Everyone’s Asking For “Chrome French” Nails — The Chicest Upgrade Yet

There is no nail design more classic than the French manicure. The secret to its enduring success? A nail artist’s ability to reinvent the style time and again, keeping it feeling fresh, modern, and universally appealing. Whether it’s the tinted “French glow”, the pared-back invisible French, or the chic French fade, there are so many iterations of this classic style to choose from — and the latest look that’s about to take off is the chrome French.
Taking the classic white-tipped style and elevating it with a pearlescent sheen, it’s a versatile manicure that we predict will be everywhere this spring. Plus, if understated nails aren’t your thing, then the chrome French can be easily adapted with a colorful chrome tip or a tinted top coat.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up 12 of our favorite chrome French nail looks to inspire your next manicure.
Skinny Bronze
If you usually opt for a pared-back manicure but want to step outside your comfort zone, a skinny French tip is the perfect way to go. This creation by nail artist Sofia uses a chrome copper shade for an unexpected pop of color. Try Essie Metallics Nail Polish in Penny Talk, $10, to recreate the look.
Bubblegum Sheen
Everything about this French manicure has been beautifully executed by Nails of LA, but the tinted top coat takes the whole look to the next level. Try Essie Special Effects Top Coat in Astral Aura, $13, to recreate the iridescent pink shine.
Ballerina French
From the squoval shape to the pearly pink base and milky white tips, Amalia Theodora’s delicate French manicure is picture-perfect.
Pixie Shine
Make like manicurist Amber Peraino and add a little pixie dust magic to your French nails with a subtly shimmery top coat. Nails Inc. Better On Top Glazed Treatment, $9, is great if you’re doing your own nails.
Sunshine Tips
It looks like summer has arrived early with this yellow French look by Sarah Haidar. We love the contrast between the opaque sunshine tips and the natural, chrome-tinted base of this manicure.
Ultra Glow
The key to an expensive-looking manicure? Megawatt shine. Nail artist Sofia’s glowy French manicure certainly delivers in that department. Manicurists will use a chrome powder to get this finish in a salon, but the Essie Gel Couture Top Coat, $13, will give you a similar gleam at home.
French Créme
While a classic French manicure uses quite a sheer base coat, choosing something with a little opacity like this look by Anaïs means you can create a softer, creamier aesthetic. Sally Hansen's Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Once Chiffon a Time, $12.99, is a beautiful creamy pink.
Pink Shock
We talk a lot about French manicures being a minimalist nail look, but the beauty of French chrome is that you can experiment with different colors and finishes. Victoria’s electric pink tips are so striking, and the shimmering chrome top coat on the entire nail adds so much dimension.
Milky Chrome
So simple yet utterly stunning, this milky chrome manicure by nail artist Kailin proves that the smallest of switches — in this case, a chrome top coat — can take a classic French manicure to another level.
Almond Pearl
While this classic chrome manicure works for every occasion, the pearlescent finish and almond shape created by Margareth means we think this will be particularly popular during wedding season.
Holographic Gleam
An iridescent top coat is the key to the perfect French chrome manicure, as illustrated by this lustrous look at Dluxe Nails. Choose something like Sally Handen's Miracle Gel Special Effects Top Coat in Unicorn, $12.99, for a holographic finish that changes color depending on how it catches the light.
Floating French
A more maximalist approach to the French chrome look, nail artist Sarah combines an invisible French effect trimmed with metallic gold, a matte peach French tip, and a slight dusting of chrome in the center. More is more.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.
