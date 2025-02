The Tinted French Manicure Was Designed To Make Nails Glow

Also known as the “French glow”, this trending manicure features all the trademarks of a classic French (polished tips and a neutral base) but with an extra dose of shine. Celebrity nail technician Harriet Westmoreland has made the look something of a trademark this year with her “pink glow Frenchie” being shared all over social media — and prompting plenty of people to take on the trend themselves. Think soap nails meets French tips; it’s a clean and juicy nail look that's perfect for spring. Trust me when I say that you’re about to see the tinted French manicure everywhere.