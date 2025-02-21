The Tinted French Manicure Was Designed To Make Nails Glow

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
While nail trends come and go, certain manicures never look dated — and the French manicure is one of them. Classic, minimal, and undeniably timeless, there’s nothing like that combination of white tips and a nude base for an instantly polished nail look. However, if you love a pared-back manicure but find the humble French mani slightly, well, basic, then you might be interested in its latest iteration.
Enter: the tinted French manicure.
Also known as the “French glow”, this trending manicure features all the trademarks of a classic French (polished tips and a neutral base) but with an extra dose of shine. Celebrity nail technician Harriet Westmoreland has made the look something of a trademark this year with her “pink glow Frenchie” being shared all over social media — and prompting plenty of people to take on the trend themselves. Think soap nails meets French tips; it’s a clean and juicy nail look that's perfect for spring. Trust me when I say that you’re about to see the tinted French manicure everywhere.
What is the tinted French manicure?
At first glance, the tinted French or “French glow” manicure looks incredibly similar to its classic predecessor. But the focus here is on the shine, which adds an almost jelly-like glow to the nails. “The French glow is designed to enhance your natural nail color, lend a super glossy effect, and create the illusion of perfected nails finished with a French tip,” explains session manicurist Ami Streets. While similar to the natural nail tints that have been popular over the last year, Streets points out that the tinted French differs slightly: “It mimics a refined French look, whereas nail tints provide just a delicate hint of color,” says Streets.
Another key factor that sets the tinted French apart from the original is the tip. Rather than a stark white tip, many nail artists are opting for more sheer, milky whites that give the tinted French a softer and more contemporary-looking result. As for the base color? “Use a sheer, milky, or pink-toned polish to create a soft, healthy glow and a ‘your nails but better’ finish,” says Streets.
How do you achieve the tinted French manicure at home?
While a visit to the nail salon is always a joy, Streets says the tinted French manicure is easy to DIY at home: “It’s a quick way to get nails looking chic and groomed with few products,” Streets says. She adds that you can recreate this trend by using a nail glow product alone for great results. The Dior Vernis Nail Glow, $32, works by brightening and reviving the natural color of your nails, so both your tips and nail base will look more vibrant and polished after just one coat.
If you have more time, Streets recommends prepping for your manicure. “Ensure the nail surface is clean, shaped, and buffed so that color application will be smooth and even,” she says. Next, apply two thin coats of your chosen nail glow color. We rate Zoya Naked Manicure Perfector, $12, and Londontown Sheer Strength Nail Blush, $20. Then use a fine liner brush to apply the milky tip. Manucurist’s Green Nail Polish in Milky White, $19, is the perfect creamy hue. “Follow the natural shape of your nail tip to create the French tip detail and add a top coat for added resilience,” explains Streets.
How long does the tinted French manicure last?
Besides being such a versatile nail look, one of the best things about a tinted French manicure is that you won’t have to rush to redo your nails. “It’s the ultimate low-maintenance manicure,” says Streets. “Choosing a natural base color or nail tint is much longer-lasting than brighter or darker hues, as the regrowth is almost imperceptible. Adding a long-wear top coat like Essie Stay Longer Top Coat, $11, also reduces the chances of that carefully applied French tip chipping away. It's a polished look that sticks around.
