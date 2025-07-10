7 Fruity Nail Ideas (With A K-Beauty Twist) To Try This Summer
Summer is in full swing in Seoul, and the heat and humidity feel like they're at an all-time high. Rather than fight it, I’ve decided to pare down my beauty routine and focus on the only part that’s 100% weatherproof: My nails.
Just ahead of my next appointment, I’ve been looking to my fellow subway commuters and their freshly painted tips for some inspiration, which is how I noticed that fruit motifs are everywhere. Think: Crisp watermelon slices, sparkly strawberries, and 3-D peaches that almost look good enough to eat. Whether you’re into more whimsical designs or crave a more minimal take on the trend, there’s a juicy fruit nail set for everyone. Peruse the seven examples below and get ready for your most delicious manicure yet.
Apple Peel Nails
For a twist on the classic summer red mani, we love this. crimson gradient with slices of golden yellow; The understated effect mimics the texture of an apple peel, without being too fruit-forward.
Fruit Salad
With its candy-coated colors, cartoonishly rotund shapes, and glossy, syrupy glaze, this three-dimensional take on fruity nails feels perfect for summer — especially when paired with crisp white linen.
Sparkly Strawberries
If you want to highlight your favorite fruit, may we suggest this dazzling strawberry set? Painted over a neutral base and topped with metallic green stars, these are as sweet as it gets.
Mix & Match Fruit
If 3-D glitter strawberries aren’t your jam (pun intended), try a slightly less flashy (but no less fun) take with a mix of dainty 3-D fruity party on your nails. And if you want to level up, mix and match your tips to include some solid colors and softer gradients among your fruit accent nails.
Fruit Marbling
Figs, grapes, peaches, and plums: There’s so much beauty right on the surface of these fruits, which is captured brilliantly in these artistic designs. Through a masterful combination of marbling techniques and meticulous speckling, these subtle nuances make for a truly unique mani moment.
Grape Expectations
Another fruity option that may appeal to mani minimalists? This reflective, wine-colored set shines in more ways than one. This design would also be a great option to save as a transition mani between summer and fall.
Speckled Watermelons
Watermelons go hand in hand with summer, so naturally, this list wouldn’t be complete without a playful nod to the season’s freshest fruit. In a sea of standard watermelon slices and rind-striped designs, this abstract rendering offers a refreshing alternative.
