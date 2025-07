Just ahead of my next appointment, I’ve been looking to my fellow subway commuters and their freshly painted tips for some inspiration, which is how I noticed that fruit motifs are everywhere. Think: Crisp watermelon slices, sparkly strawberries , and 3-D peaches that almost look good enough to eat. Whether you’re into more whimsical designs or crave a more minimal take on the trend, there’s a juicy fruit nail set for everyone. Peruse the seven examples below and get ready for your most delicious manicure yet.