Story from Nails
7 Fruity Nail Ideas (With A K-Beauty Twist) To Try This Summer

Jenny Jin
Last Updated 11 July 2025, 8:38
Photo: Via @nail_yellu.
Summer is in full swing in Seoul, and the heat and humidity feel like they're at an all-time high. Rather than fight it, I’ve decided to pare down my beauty routine and focus on the only part that’s 100% weatherproof: My nails
Just ahead of my next appointment, I’ve been looking to my fellow commuters and their freshly painted tips for some inspiration, which is how I noticed that fruit motifs are everywhere. Think crisp watermelon slices, sparkly strawberries and 3D peaches that almost look good enough to eat. Whether you’re into whimsical designs or crave a more minimal take on the trend, there’s a juicy fruit nail set for everyone.
Peruse the seven examples below and get ready for your most delicious manicure yet. 
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Apple Peel Nails

For a twist on the classic summer red mani, we love this crimson gradient with slices of golden yellow. The understated effect mimics the texture of apple peel without being too fruit-forward. 
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Fruit Salad

With its candy-coated colours, cartoonishly rotund shapes and glossy, syrupy glaze, this three-dimensional take on fruity nails feels perfect for summer, especially when paired with crisp white linen.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Sparkly Strawberries

If you want to highlight your favourite fruit, may we suggest this dazzling strawberry set? Painted over a neutral base and topped with metallic green stars, these are as sweet as it gets.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Mix & Match Fruit

If 3D glitter strawberries aren’t your jam (pun intended), try a slightly less flashy — but no less fun — option with a mix of dainty 3D fruit for a party on your nails. If you want to level up, mix and match your tips to include some solid colours and softer gradients among your fruit accent nails. 
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Fruit Marbling 

Figs, grapes, peaches and plums: There’s so much beauty right on the surface of these fruits, which is captured brilliantly in these artistic designs. Through a masterful combination of marbling techniques and meticulous speckling, these subtle nuances make for a truly unique manicure moment. 
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Grape Expectations

Another fruity option that may appeal to mani minimalists is this reflective, wine-coloured set, which shines in more ways than one. This design would also be a great option to save as a transition manicure between summer and autumn. 
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Speckled Watermelons

Watermelons go hand in hand with summer, so naturally, this list wouldn’t be complete without a playful nod to the season’s freshest fruit. In a sea of standard watermelon slices and rind-striped designs, this abstract rendering offers a refreshing alternative. 
This story was originally published on Refinery29 US.
