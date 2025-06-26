11 “Italian Summer”-Inspired Nail Ideas That Radiate Holiday Vibes
Summer may have only just begun, but we’ve already seen an abundance of incredible nail looks emerging for the season ahead. From pretty sorbet manicures and playfully embellished beach nails to polished princess nails and “no-makeup makeup” manicures, there’s no shortage of summer nail trends to take inspiration from in 2025. Yet among all of these summer-ready manicures, one look is an undeniable standout: Italian summer nails.
According to Pinterest’s summer trend report, searches for “Italian summer nails” are up by 258%. Capturing the very essence of a getaway on the Amalfi coast, these eclectic manicures take inspiration from lush lemon groves, intricately painted ceramic tiles and sun-bleached linens — and replicate them one fingertip at a time. Combining an undeniably Mediterranean colour palette of rich azure blues and zesty yellows with delicate hand-painted details and playful 3D citrus slices, the result is more than a manicure — it’s a passport to la dolce vita.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up 11 of the dreamiest Italian summer nail looks to inspire your most escapist manicure yet.
Coastal Chic
Combining seaside stripes, juicy lemon slices and the most delicate of detailing, this chic manicure by nail artist Stacey Machin feels fresh and serene.
Sicilian Tapas
Leaning into all of the deliciousness that Italy has to offer, nail artist Leanne has created the manicure equivalent of a Mediterranean picnic with this set. From the teeny-tiny vine tomatoes to the cute sardines, we’ll be rushing to the nail salon to recreate this ASAP.
Aperol Splash
This fresh orange set by @georgie.porgienails captures all of the joyful optimism of summer’s first Aperol Spritz in the sunshine. Feeling creative? Recreate those juicy orange segments by using Easy Squeezi 3D Gel, £12.50, with a UV or LED lamp.
Porcelain Glaze
Taking inspiration from the kinds of beautiful blue and white tiles that you might see in an Italian seaside villa, this elegant manicure by nail artist Catt is so chic. These Le Mini Macaron Flower Power! Mini Nail Stickers, £5, are perfect for adding a fruity finishing touch — no painting skills required.
Dolce Prints
Nail artist Thi Nguyen tops almond-shaped nails paired with vibrant Mediterranean motifs for a delightfully glamorous take on this summer’s hottest trend.
Lemon Squeezy
This 3D manicure created by nail artist By Belle is a celebration of the humble lemon, complete with juicy droplets. Try Palette London Nail Paint in Sherbert Lemon, £8, if you fancy injecting your at-home manicure with a similarly citrus hue.
Minimalist Mediterranean
If maximalist manicures aren’t your vibe, take inspiration from nail artist @alicepaintsnails and opt for delicately patterned French tips with azure detailing that looks straight from the tiles of an Italian terrace.
Holiday Postcards
The thumb nail alone on this Amalfi-inspired manicure by @angelicbeautybykaren is a miniature work of art and a real memento of picture-perfect holidays by the sea.
Sunshine State
This playful manicure by nail artist Krista is like a checklist of all the best sights and smells of an Italian summer holiday. Lemons on the vine? Tick! Beautiful azure waters? Tick! Beaming sunshine? Tick! We also love the little sardines. This Essie Bustling Bazaar Collection, £48, has so many bold and bright shades if you want to try a mix-and-match set at home.
Lemon Stripe
Consider this manicure by nail artist Learnah Starbuck to be part-British seaside with those deckchair yellow stripes and part-Italian coast with those beautiful lemon-adorned French tips.
Amalfi Amore
Last, but by no means least, this homage to the Amalfi coast was created by @queenqtbeauty, complete with gelato-inspired colour palette, hand-painted citrus fruits and beautifully pared-back florals.
