Guava Nails Are Summer’s Freshest Take On Cat-Eye Polish
From polka-dot manicures and “Italian Summer”-inspired nail art to sorbet shades and beach nails, there has been no shortage of incredible nail inspiration for our summer manicures this year. And our latest collective obsession with fruity nails has given rise to an emerging trend to watch for the season ahead: guava nails.
While your first thought might be that guava nails are just a new way to describe bubblegum pink, think again. This manicure is actually a shimmering fusion of green and pink that’s as juicy as the fruit itself. Teamed with a multidimensional finish (think chrome or jelly), the result is a playful manicure that feels fresh and fun. So as our social feeds start to fill with hot takes on this sweet summer nail trend, here’s everything you need to know about it — inspiration included.
What are guava nails?
Some people might refer to a bright pink manicure as “guava”, but this summer’s iteration of guava nails is more complex than just paying homage to the flesh of this tropical fruit. “This year’s trend is inspired by all of the tropical tones of the guava fruit and blends juicy pinks with corals and soft greens to mimic the fruit’s natural appearance,” explains session manicurist Ami Streets. Yes, guava nails 2.0 are all about contrast and depth rather than a flat colourblock manicure.
The most popular iteration is a cat-eye finish: “The colours are layered using ombré techniques, jelly finishes or magnetic cat-eye effects to mimic the fruit’s juicy texture and natural glow,” says Streets. Rather than leaning overly neon and bright, this version of guava nails feels undeniably cooler and there are so many ways to wear it, too. “Rather than having the cat-eye all over the nails, you can scale it down and apply it just to the middle of the nail or go for a guava nail tip or half moon,” suggests London-based nail technician Metta Francis.
How do you create guava nails?
If you’re heading to the salon for this look, it’s all about layering different colours and finishes for that multidimensional effect. “Layer on a soft green magnetic shimmer gel and use a magnet to manipulate the pigment for a cat-eye effect, then apply a pink or coral, sheer jelly formula to the centre of the nail for that juicy, fruit-inspired finish,” explains Streets.
Manicurists are also known to add the centre pop of colour by softly dabbing a powder pink pigment or eyeshadow into the nail using a sponge or fluffy brush. “This creates a diffused, blurred effect,” says Streets. Finish with an ultra-glossy top coat to seal it all in and create that mirror-glass shine.
@polishedbygabbi Guava nail tutorial for summer! Using @born pretty gel polish in the shade “guava” 🌷 ##cutenail #nailtiktok #guavanails #summernail #summernails #shortnails #shortnailsideas #shortnailsinspo #nailinspo #nailspo #nailtok #nailtoktok #nailtutorial #cutenaildesigns ♬ willow if it was on reputation - radek
No UV lamp or want to DIY guava nails yourself at home? Streets suggests following the same layering techniques but switching out the gel formulations for sheer jelly polishes and iridescent formulations. Try Zoya Nail Polish in Meg, £13.99, with Essie Jelly Gloss in Blush Jelly, £8.99. “You could use a sponge to create an ombré technique, then finish with a glossy top coat to smooth the finish,” says Streets.
Into it? Here are a few different takes on guava nails to inspire your next manicure.
@heygreatnails 🍈💗 juicy pink guava vibes, but make it glassy ✨ ✨ everything’s on my Am aZ 0n Sf ✨ @Caitlyn Minimalist ring discount code: HEYGREATNAILS _____ *affiliate #springnails #nails #nailinspo #diynails #naildesign #glassnails #nailtutorials #nailart #greennails ♬ Sugar! Honey! Love! - Kali Uchis
Juicy Fruits
Think of this chic cat-eye manicure by A.nails Studio as the poolside interpretation of guava nails, thanks to those juicy gel droplets.
Aura Glow
This beautiful gradient nail created by nail artist Glossd uses a bold green and pink colour palette for a bright take on the guava trend.
Guava Beach
I love the way that nail artist Angeline (aka @deeznaiilz) has taken inspiration from the hues of a guava fruit and combined it with this summer’s beach nail trend for the ultimate holiday manicure.
Cat-Eye French
If you prefer a pared-back manicure then think of this nail look by @cinsclaws as a deconstructed guava. The blush pink base and shimmering green French tips are so sweet.
Green Shine
Nail artist Jenny Guthrie layered two different cat-eye gel polishes in “weird green colours” to get this intense green manicure with a subtle pink undertone.
Metallic Touches
Silver nails are another unexpected summer nail trend and @tart_nails has layered the trend into this abstract manicure of green jelly and pink marble.
Fresh Fruit
Nail technician Kassandra (aka @nailtriip) basically takes a guava and translates it into manicure form here. The combination of soft green borders, shimmering pink centres and gel drops truly looks good enough to eat.
