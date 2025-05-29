Whatever your plans are for the summer, one thing’s for certain — vacation season doesn’t officially start until you’ve got a fresh manicure. While there’s no shortage of cool summer nail trends to inspire your next trip to the salon — from dreamy aurora nails to chic matcha manicures — consider this summer’s hottest nail your shortcut to vacation vibes.
Enter: beach nails.
Slowly taking over my social feeds as the hottest nail look of summer 2025, the beauty of beach nails lies in their versatility. With no passport required, your nails can be your ticket to a tropical coral reef complete with 3D ocean critters and a rainbow of colours or a verdant coastline dotted with the prettiest seashells and shimmering pearls.
Ahead, I caught up with two nail experts to break down exactly what makes beach nails so appealing for summer.
What are beach nails?
Beach nails are a total celebration of the spirit of summer, which means that, unlike more classic manicures like French tips, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to this look. There is one thing that unites them all, though— they feel special. “Clients rarely choose beach nails for everyday wear; they have a celebratory feel and act more like an accessory to complete their holiday look,” explains nail artist and founder of MVK nail salons, Viktoria Kolodii.
Thanks to the free-spirited nature of the trend, beach nails are undeniably a manicure that’s made to suit you. “Whether you’re going on a coastal getaway or just want to embrace the summer mood, you can keep beach nails simple and neutral or go wild with pastels, bright shades and 3D elements,” explains nail artist Stacey Machin.
Of course, when you think of the beach, certain things will likely spring to mind: marine hues, sun-drenched pastels and seashell textures to name a few. “We draw inspiration from everything associated with the sea and summer for beach nails,” says Kolodii. “Think sunsets, sand, waves and coral, with 3D gel techniques being used to the effect of droplets or sea foam, and decorative details like tiny pearls, starfish, nail stickers and themed nail stickers adding to the overall aesthetic.”
The best beach manicures seem to have one thing in common: they take a multifaceted approach to nail design with various techniques, colours and finishes used. “Shells and starfish are easy to incorporate into a manicure and can be painted with normal and 3D gel, while chrome powders can be used to give a mermaid-core pearlescent effect along with metallics to create embellished oyster nails,” says Machin. Combine embellishments like beads and pearls with more sculpted details like flowers, and you’re on track for one of the most joyful manicures ever.
How long do beach nails take to do?
Some of the beach nails I’ve seen on my social feeds lately are seriously intricate, so I was keen to find out if this is the kind of manicure that you can book in for last-minute before you head to the airport. While it all depends on the amount of detail and 3D sculpting you opt for, Machin suggests leaving between one and a half to three hours for your beach nails salon appointment.
Don’t have the time? It’s possible to recreate a beachy manicure at home: “There are plenty of ready-made decorations available, like rhinestones, shells or tiny nail stickers, that are easy to apply using nail glue,” says Kolodii. As for polish, she suggests looking for options with a pearlescent finish or a “wet-look” effect. “They instantly feel summery and on-theme, without requiring advanced skills for application,” she explains.
Ready for the ultimate holiday manicure? Here are some of our favourite beach nail looks to inspire you.
Pastel Resort
Stacey Machin is the queen of beach nails and this beautiful set wouldn’t look out of place at a 5-star luxury hotel, thanks to its refined peach and pearl colour palette.
Blue Crush
Taking a monochromatic approach to beach nails, this ocean blue manicure by Tayla is fresh and undeniably cool.
Pearly Queen
Shirking the mix-and-match approach to beach nails, nail technician Arlene sticks to a pearlescent shell texture with gold detailing for a chic minimalist manicure.
Coral Splash
This playful set by Génesis is so incredibly fun with its cute starfish detailing paired with hot pink and orange.
Serene Dream
Daisy Marsden’s ethereal set pays homage to hidden rock pools with koi carp, freshwater pearls and the texture of ripples on the water’s surface.
Tidal Wave
Taking a more-is-more approach to the beach manicure, The Nail Cabin layers a butter yellow base with sea creatures and oyster pearls for a gloriously maximalist holiday set.
Summer Shells
Inspired by holidays in Hawaii, nail tech Hannah Leong’s bold and bright manicure uses seashell French tips, ombre colour splashes and the cutest of sea critters in this joyful manicure.
