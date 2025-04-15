While the first few months of 2025 saw neutral nails take over our social feeds (think soap nails and barely-there tints), we're slowly but surely noticing more vibrant manicures emerging. Right now, there’s only one colour that’s dominating salons: green. It might sound unexpected, but green nails are surprisingly versatile, uniting both manicurists and nail lovers alike, thanks to the many ways to wear them. From serene shades of matcha to zestier splashes of lime, consider ditching the muted manicure and embracing something a lot fresher for spring.
To prove that green really is the most lively colour of the season, we caught up with some of the industry’s biggest nail experts to get their steer on the best ways to wear it right now. Plus, we’ve rounded up some of the coolest green manicures on our feeds to inspire your own set of nails.
Soft Pistachio
“Pastels are back for spring and my favourite green shade this year is a dreamy pistachio,” says manicurist Julia Diogo, one of Bio Sculpture’s top techs. Nail content creator Mateja Novakovic’s chic green nails illustrate the colour perfectly. Diogo recommends Bio Sculpture’s Cloudcha Polish, £12, to get a similar “fresh and versatile tone” at home.
Freshly-Cut Grass
At the other end of the spectrum, this bright and bold shade of green is one of my favourites for spring and summer. Nail content creator Phoebe Cascarina amps up the fun with scalloped edges and kitsch cherry detailing for a vibrant manicure.
Elevated Olive
If you’re wedded to neutral nails then dare I suggest that this spring’s take on olive green might be perfect for you? Look for a colour with yellow undertones — similar to the one sported by manicurist Julia Diogo — to keep it feeling chic and sophisticated. Try Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Polish in Cactus Makes Perfect, £9.99.
Mint Choc Tips
Hayley McColm, Mii Cosmetics nail expert, recommends trying out the green nail trend with a French tip like this design by nail creator Patrycja, aka @finewinenails. “Bright limes and sage greens have been my go-to, and adding a floral design is great for spring and summer,” says McColm. Try Mii Cosmetics Kiwi Crush Nail Polish, £9, for the perfect creamy green shade.
Sage Shimmer
Combining two of this year’s coolest nail trends — soft sage green and pixie dust shimmer — this ethereal green manicure by Melly K is great if you like your nails to have a little extra dimension.
Neon French
Expect to see more electrifying shades of green grow in popularity as we move towards summer, just like these luminescent micro tips by nail stylist Blayke Jacques. “A neon green French manicure injects a playful pop of colour, making it an undeniable favourite for a fun finish,” says Diogo. She suggests Bio Sculpture Nail Polish in Limelight, £12, as the perfect shade.
Matcha Latte
Not content with being the cool girl drink of the season, matcha is coming for our manicures, too, as luxury manicurist Lois Samantha (aka @polishedbylolo) demonstrates here. “Kure Bazaar's Matcha Latte, £16, is the perfect soft green shade for spring and summer, and looks great on the tips for an alternative French manicure look, too,” says nail technician Metta Francis.
Emerald Marble
Marble nails are slowly emerging as one of the biggest nail texture trends of the year, and this gorgeous green set by @_h.collective proves that it works just as well in this season’s most popular hue.
Aqua Splash
“Aqua green will also bring a pop of colour to nails this spring,” says session manicurist Ami Streets. “Inspired by the ocean, it’s the perfect holiday look.” Streets suggests opting for a colour with “a beautiful opalescent or shimmering finish,” just like Anna’s (aka @melanated.mani) sparkling set.
