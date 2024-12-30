The year might not be over just yet but with my New Year's Eve nails all booked, I’m looking ahead to 2025 to collect ideas for my January manicure. And while 2024 has more than delivered on amazing trends to take inspiration from (I’m talking glass nails, chrome manicures and fresh takes on French tips), I’m glad to report that next year looks even better when it comes to incredible nail looks.
Whether you’re into a minimalist manicure or bedazzled nail art with all the trimmings, 2025 looks set to deliver on colour, texture and nail health. But don’t take my word for it. I caught up with some of the best nail artists in the business to get their predictions on what lies ahead for our nails next year. Here's all the inspiration you need.
Wellness Nails
The “clean girl” nail aesthetic has been one of the most enduring nail trends of the last couple of years but in 2025 we’ll see it go one step further with a focus on nail health. “Nail care is evolving, with a focus on health-conscious products that support and protect natural nails,” says Juanita Huber-Millet, founder and creative director of Townhouse. “From breathable polishes to strengthening treatments, consumers are seeking out products designed to provide a nourishing, wellness-led experience that support natural nail growth.” Manucurist’s Active Glow in Raspberry, £16, is a 2-in-1 treatment polish that leaves nails with a rosy sheen while nourishing them with sweet almond oil and raspberry extract.
Navy Blue
All the nail experts are in agreement: Navy blue will be on everyone’s nails in 2025. “Blues in general will be popular but navy will continue to be a standout colour for the upcoming seasons,” says session manicurist Ami Streets. “It’s a chic, deep hue that looks great as an edgier manicure colour while still being softer and more elegant than black.” Julia Diogo’s perfectly executed navy nails are timeless. Try Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in 127 Fugueuse, £29, for a luxurious at-home manicure.
Milky Pastels
There’s nothing new about pastels, especially in spring and summer, so it’s no surprise that all the experts I spoke to predicted they’ll make a resurgence next year. However, 2025’s iteration is going to be more pared-back than ever. “As we move into spring, I’m expecting milky shades that provide a fresh, [clean] aesthetic to be popular as they look effortlessly beautiful and put-together,” predicts international nail artist and one of Bio Sculpture’s top technicians, Julia Diogo. Her soft lavender manicure in Bio Sculpture Fluttering Lavender, £12, fits the aesthetic perfectly.
Marble Elements
Streets has marbling pinned as a nail trend that’s set to take off in 2025. “Marbling inspired by natural events like the sunrise, skies or the ocean works really well interpreted into nail art looks, so I think this trend will be one to watch,” she says. This marbled take on a sunset by San Sung Kim is so beautiful that it might just be first on my new year manicure wish list.
Tiffany Blue
Call it Tiffany blue, turquoise or aqua, this holiday-ready cyan might just be the breakout shade of 2025. Diogo notes the influence of “Tiffany blue taking over recent catwalks” as an indicator of what’s to come, while Streets talks of “aqua blues and greens inspired by the ocean with opalescent or shimmering finishes” emerging as popular choices next year. OPI’s Nail Lacquer in My Dogsled is a Hybrid, £15.60, is a similar sea green to the one used in Jaz’s minimalist double French manicure.
Velvet Shine
Texture is going to be huge next year and velvet finishes look set to adorn everyone’s nails. “Texture is really going to take centre stage in 2025 and velvet delivers on both depth and dimension,” explains Huber-Millet. “It’s a subtle yet impactful design that will appeal to those who like more intricate details over ostentatious embellishments.” Queenie Nguyen’s cinnamon velvet nails make for the perfect cosy autumn and winter look. Recreate it at home with Beauty Pie’s Wondercolour Nail Polish in Bright Bronze, £7.
Micro French
Not all of 2025’s nail trends are going to be new; there are plenty of manicure looks that have proved popular this year that experts think will stick around for the long haul. “Minimalist nail art isn’t going anywhere,” declares pro nail artist and educator Jessica White. “Designs like micro French tips have become staples because they’re wearable and versatile.” Corrinna Bianca’s cold brew latte French tips are so delicately painted and chic. Try it yourself (with a steady hand!) using Essie Nail Polish in Odd Squad, £8.99.
Three-Dimensional
Diogo is unequivocal about one thing for 2025: It’s all about dimension. “3D nail art was one of the biggest trends of 2024 and I have no doubt that it will continue to dominate in 2025,” she says. “I’m absolutely loving 3D swirls and outlines right now. It’s a great option for anyone who wants to try something a little playful.” Melanie Graves has shared so many amazing multidimensional manicures this year, but this monochromatic look is particularly cool.
Fine Embellishment
While 3D texture and nail decorations will continue to trend, Streets predicts a shift towards a more minimalist approach to adornment in 2025. “Embellishments will still be super popular but I think that these will be toned down in favour of more refined adornments like pearls and crystals,” she explains. Wendy’s shimmering manicure is both pretty and pared back. Get your hands on Mylee The Crown Jewels Nail Art Kit, £10, which contains so many beautiful pearls and gems, to create your own version at home.
Rich Burgundy
While linen pastels and milky hues will take off for spring, we can still expect to see deep, rich shades reign supreme in 2025. This year’s obsession with chocolate brown will continue but we’ll see a shift towards merlot and burgundy, as illustrated by Lauren’s sultry red manicure. “Burgundy is going to remain a favourite in 2025,” confirms Diogo. “I’m noticing a lot of buzz around Bio Sculpture’s new Ghost Noir polish, £15, which is nearly black with deep red undertones for a mysterious yet sophisticated vibe.”
Celestial Yellow
As we move into summer, experts agree that oranges and yellows are going to be hugely popular for manicures. “Bold orange and energising yellow colours will really liven up your manicure in 2025’s warmer months,” predicts Streets. But it’s “celestial yellow” that she thinks is going to be everywhere. “Inspired by otherworldly elements like the sun, moon and stars, it’s one to add vibrancy to your nail look,” she says. Try Palette London Nail Paint in Pineapple Pulp, £8, to recreate Sonia Sanchez’s embellished citrus manicure at home.
Subtle Chrome
“Chrome nails have been everywhere this year but I think they may start to feel overdone as we move into 2025,” says White. She predicts that rather than a “full-coverage chrome finish”, we’ll see a shift towards more subtle chrome accents and softer detailing for a more understated take on the trend. Keshia’s abstract gold chrome tips are the perfect example.
