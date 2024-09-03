11 Fresh Autumn Nail Ideas & Colours Everyone’s Already Asking For

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
There is never a shortage of nail trends from which to take inspiration, and 2024 has been no exception so far. From barely there nail tints to more experimental French tips, we’ve seen an abundance of cool nail colours and deconstructed designs springing from salons this year. And something about the arrival of a new season makes us so excited for a fresh manicure — and the autumn nail trends that are already emerging certainly don’t disappoint.
Whether you’re looking to embrace a darker colour palette in line with the changing weather or want to dip your toe into playful animal print, nail artists have been busy dreaming up an array of autumnal manicure trends for the coming season. Ahead, they share their predictions of the specific shades and coolest nail art that everyone will be asking for imminently.
Rich Mocha
Brown nails aren’t exactly groundbreaking but for autumn 2024 it’s all about embracing a real depth of colour. “Brown nails are trending this season for a go-with-anything neutral look that still feels modern,” says session manicurist Ami Streets. “My personal preference for this trend is rich milk and dark chocolate colours, which look so opulent and luxurious.” Recreate this seasonal style from The Mani Club using Zoya Nail Polish in Tasha, £11.50, a deep mocha shade with a hint of shimmer.
Cow Print
Leopard print might continue to dominate our wardrobes next season but our nails will take a more pastoral approach to animal print for autumn. “I think cow print will be the latest iteration for nail art,” predicts Streets. “It’s a fun pattern, easy to recreate at home, uses seasonal brown colours and looks great either as an all-over nail design or even just as a French tip if you prefer a more subtle version.” Betina R. Goldstein's iteration and Hang Nguyen’s mix-and-match take on the cow print trend are going straight to the top of our list for our next manicure appointment.
Chrome Khaki
A shift towards earthier tones feels natural in autumn and khaki nails are a cool take on this pared-back colour palette. “Drawing inspiration from the deep, verdant shades of the forest, khaki brings an unexpected elegance,” explains Juanita Huber-Millet, founder and creative director at Townhouse. For an even more on-trend take on the colour, make like Bryony Howell and team it with a shiny chrome finish. Achieve the look at home with Manucurist’s Green Nail Polish in Khaki, £14.
Inky Blue
Summer was all about bright blue manicures but autumn will see us embracing a darker, moodier take on the hue. “Reminiscent of the inky depths of the ocean or the velvety shadows of dusk, dark blue nails offer a cool and modern alternative to traditional autumnal tones,” says Huber-Millet. Nailberry’s Nail Lacquer in Blue Moon, £16.50, is the perfect deep blue shade to recreate Anahi Victoria’s shimmering midnight manicure.
Tortie Tips
Possibly our favourite nail trend of the bunch, every expert we spoke to predicted that tortoiseshell print will soon be adorning everyone’s fingertips for autumn. “Prints are very much in this season and tortoiseshell — with its warm brown undertones — is proving very popular,” says nail artist and Orly ambassador Lou Stokes. “Whether the print is on all nails, one or two signature nails or as an alternative French tip [like this one from Shelley Graham], the choice is yours.”
Black Cherry
Cherry coke hair looks set for another resurgence this autumn and the sultry colour palette works perfectly for manicures, too. It looks expensive when paired with an ultra-glossy finish. To really nail it, Stokes suggests opting for dark colours with a red undertone. Or make like nail artist Julia Diogo and layer a deep red polish over a black base. Alternatively, Barry M’s Gelly High Shine Nail Paint in Black Cherry, £4.49, will help you achieve the look at home in one simple step.
Tonal Taupe
While autumn is all about deep, warm, rich colours, there’s still space for more neutral and minimalist manicures to shine. “Taupe is the perfect colour choice whatever your nail length, skin tone or depth of colour preference, as there’s something for everyone in this colour palette,” says Streets. If you love Jennifer Camp Forbes' pared-down manicure then recreate it at home using OPI Over the Taupe Nail Polish, £14.90.
Deep Burgundy
The shade of the season? It has to be burgundy. “Blending the intensity of red wine with the depth of dark plum, burgundy is autumn’s standout shade and really works for every occasion,” explains Huber-Millet. Lending itself just as well to a monochrome manicure as a nail art look, Alexandra Teleki’s design pairs glossy, colour-block nails with a negative space design for a fresh take on the autumn trend.
Fall Florals
Flower nail art has been a huge trend for 2024 and while florals don’t necessarily spring to mind for autumn, they look set to grow in popularity for the cooler months. The trick to making them work for the season ahead is opting for a warmer colour palette (think chocolate brown, warm red and pumpkin orange) and experimenting with placement. Amber & Stone’s floral French manicure is serving major seasonal inspiration.
Espresso Tips
French tips won’t ever go out of style but Stokes suggests embracing a new colourway when moving into autumn. “To make them more on-trend for this season, try a rich, dark shade like purple, burgundy or brown for espresso tips,” explains Stokes. It’s easy to recreate at home, too. Just apply a thin line of colour at the very tip of your nail — Orly Breathable Nail Polish in Double Espresso, £13.50, works well — and finish with an ultra-glossy top coat to recreate the shine of Harriet Westmoreland’s chocolate French tips.
Silver Shine
We had glazed nails in the spring and chrome nails in the summer, so what finish looks set to dominate this autumn? Turns out, it’s metallics — in particular smooth, shiny, silver nails. Undeniably a result of our obsession with all things Y3K right now, it makes for a playful colour choice but it's surprisingly wearable, too. If you love Shelley Graham’s mirrorball metallic manicure then try London Grace’s opaque silver nail polish in Tina, £12.
