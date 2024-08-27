13 Autumn Midi Dresses, From Milkmaid Styles To Leopard Prints

Summer is for itty-bitty Sabrina Carpenter-approved mini hemlines; it’s the time for easy-breezy linen and beachy crochet. But the season is quickly speeding on by — as we prepare to tuck away our summer fashion must-haves, we’re also making room for our autumn wardrobes and a more seasonally-appropriate hem length: 'Tis time for the midi dress to shine.
Of course, many summer dress styles can transition from summer to autumn when layered up, but there's something about the midi that suits autumn so perfectly. It's the ideal length to show off your favourite boots and still keep your legs toasty for one. A mid-calf skirt also works so much better alongside your longer autumn and winter coats (especially your trench coat for the impending wet weather).
Our advice when shopping for an autumn midi? Keep an eye out for cold weather-appropriate fabrics, sleeve-lengths, colours and prints. Right now, you'll find milkmaid dresses in trending leopard print dominating over dainty florals, drop-waist dresses in earth tones like green and mauve rather than pastels, and shirt dresses in bold plaid rather than picnic-ready gingham. Look out for midi styles in slightly heavy knits, denims, poplins and corduroy, too.
To get you started, we've already done the hard work for you — scouting out the best of the best on the market. From long-sleeve midi dresses for cosy weekend activities, to satin numbers for your upcoming autumn weddings, we've ticked off all the usual faves: Zara, Mango, Free People and more.
