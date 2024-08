Milkmaid Dresses Are This Summer’s Biggest Celebrity-Approved Fashion Trend

Celebrities like Kaia Gerber and Olivia Rodrigo have been reaching for maxi and midi milkmaid dresses from popular dress brands like Dôen and Ciao Lucia for their NYC strolls and European vacations this season. Sabrina Carpenter also donned an off-the-shoulder mini milkmaid dress from Frankies Bikinis in her “Espresso” music video. It doesn't stop there: The easy-breezy silhouette is taking over TikTok , with influencers trying dressier versions with structured bustiers and delicate straps from brands like House of CB.