30 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses (& Trends) For Every Dress Code

The countdown to spring wedding season starts now. If your calendar is filling up with spring celebrations, it’s time to start planning your looks — and we're here to help. We've rounded up the best spring wedding guest dresses that hit on this season's trends and style predictions, from romantic ruffles to standout shades like periwinkle blue.
Whether you're dressing for a black-tie affair, a glamorous cocktail party, or a casual beach wedding, these fresh styles will land you on the best-dressed guest list. Ahead, peruse 30 spring wedding guest dresses for every dress code.
